American Legion state tourney glance:

Nate Leininger took the mound in the third inning for Waverly and rallied the troops to a 7-6 victory over Blair Tuesday in the Class B American Legion state tournament in Broken Bow.

Blair captured an early 3-2 lead, but Leininger came on strong for four innings to hold Blair scoreless while Waverly took a 7-2 lead after five innings of play.

Drew Miller finished with three hits, including a home run and Levi Powell added his first senior legion blast to help Waverly.

Waverly will play the winner of Hickman/Columbus Lakeview Wednesday at 1 p.m. Blair is eliminated.

Class C

