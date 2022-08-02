American Legion state tourney glance: Waverly rallies past Blair

Nate Leininger relieved in the third inning for Waverly and rallied his team for a 7-6 victory against Blair on Tuesday in the Class B American Legion state tournament in Broken Bow.

Blair took an early 3-2 lead, but Leininger was strong for four innings, holding Blair scoreless. Waverly led 7-3 after five innings.

Drew Miller had three hits, including a home run, and Levi Powell added his first senior Legion blast to boost Waverly.

Waverly will play Columbus Lakeview on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.

Columbus Lakeview stayed alive with a 15-6 victory against Hickman to hand Hickman its first loss of the tournament.

Logan Michel hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to cut Hickman's deficit to 10-6, but Columbus Lakeview rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth.

Hickman, which advanced to the state championship game automatically with three teams remaining in the tournament, will face either Waverly or Columbus Lakeview for the state title later Wednesday.