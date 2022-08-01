American Legion state tourney glance: Hickman breaks through then holds on to top Waverly

Hickman broke through in the sixth inning to slip past area rival Waverly 4-2 in a Class B American Legion state tournament winner's bracket game Monday in Broken Bow.

Logan Michel broke the tie on a fielder's choice, and the next batter, Emry Burnley, roped a single to give Hickman an extra run of cushion.

It almost needed it. After pulling within one out away of a complete-game pitching effort, Keiser Papenhagen gave up a hit and issued back-to-back walks as Waverly loaded the bases.

Enter Carson Baker, who got Garrett Rine to ground out to shortstop to end the game.

With the win, Hickman moves to 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament. It will play fellow unbeaten Columbus Lakeview at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Waverly will play an elimination game against Blair earlier in the day at 2:30 p.m.

Class C

Malcolm moved to 2-0 in the tournament Sunday night — and it needed every bit of a strong pitching effort to hold off DCB 2-1 in a winner's bracket game in Wisner.

Maddox Meyer threw a complete game, and saved his best for last. DCB put runners on second and third with no outs in the seventh inning before Meyer weaved out of the inning to seal the game.

Malcolm's Monday night game vs. Syracuse was not complete by press time.