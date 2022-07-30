American Legion state tournament roundup: Rine, Engel help Waverly roll in Class B opener

The American Legion team from Waverly started its Class B state tournament run on the right foot with an 8-5 win over Columbus Lakeview in the first round Saturday in Broken Bow.

The Vikings led 4-0 after two innings. Drew Miller started the scoring with an RBI single in the first, and then Garrett Rine got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Kaden Harris' two-run single in the second to boost the lead.

That was all Payton Engel needed. He scattered three hits across four scoreless innings. Waverly needed three pitchers to get the last nine outs — Columbus Lakeview's Sam Kwapnioski whacked a three-run homer in the seventh.

Rine also hit a three-run shot to finish with four RBIs.

Waverly moves into the winner's bracket and will play at 3 p.m. Sunday.

