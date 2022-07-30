American Legion state tournament glance: Rine, Engel help Waverly roll; Malcolm pulls late rally

The American Legion team from Waverly started its Class B state tournament run on the right foot with an 8-5 win over Columbus Lakeview in the first round Saturday in Broken Bow.

The Vikings led 4-0 after two innings. Drew Miller started the scoring with an RBI single in the first, and then Garrett Rine got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Kaden Harris hit a two-run single in the second to boost the lead.

That was all Payton Engel needed. He scattered three hits across four scoreless innings. Waverly needed three pitchers to get the last nine outs — Columbus Lakeview's Sam Kwapnioski whacked a three-run homer in the seventh.

Rine also hit a three-run shot to finish with four RBIs.

Waverly moves into the winner's bracket and will play at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Hickman 8, Blair 2: Carson Baker had two doubles and four RBIs, Colton Wahlstrom pitched six strong innings and Hickman rolled in its opening-round Class B game.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third, Baker hit a run-scoring double — and Hickman didn't look back from there. In total, Hickman rapped 12 hits — Keiser Papenhagen, Emry Burnley and Baker each had multihit games.

Wahlstrom pitched around four hits and two walks, striking out five.

Hickman will play host Broken Bow in a winner's bracket game at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Class C

Malcolm came alive at the right time, scoring four runs in the seventh inning to stun Battle Creek 5-4 in the opening round of the Class C state tournament at Wisner City Park.

Mason Wisnieski hit an RBI single to complete Malcolm's rally. The Clippers managed just three hits in four-plus innings against Battle Creek starter Kaleb Kummer but fared better against relievers Will Hamer and Trent Uhlir.

Malcolm will play a winner's bracket game at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.