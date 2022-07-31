American Legion state tournament glance: Engel, Miller power Waverly to second Class B win; Hickman wins with just four hits

Payton Engel and Drew Miller each had huge days at the plate to lead Waverly to a 17-9 win over Ogallala in their winner's bracket game in the Class B state Legion Tournament in Broken Bow.

Engel went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a pair of extra-base hits, while Miller had three hits and drove in four.

After giving up a pair of four-run frames to start the game, Waverly exploded for 10 runs in the third to blow the game open. Engel hit a bases-clearing double to take the lead and Miller homered right after in the inning. Garrett Rine also had an RBI double.

Waverly tallied 15 hits in the win.

Kaden Harris and Jarrett Ballinger combined to allow one run across six innings out of the bullpen.

Hickman 10, Broken Bow 2: A six-run third inning was all Hickman needed to advance in the winner's bracket.

Hickman only managed four hits, but it drew six walks and was hit by a pitch five times.

Collier Hestermann had a pair of base hits and Daiten Schmidt drove in two runs. Schmidt also had five strikeouts on the mound.

Waverly and Hickman will play each other tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Class C

Malcolm's winner's bracket game on Sunday against DCB did not start until after 9 p.m.