American Legion
SENIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
AMERICAN DIVISION
At Bellevue West
Saturday's games
Game 1--Judds Brothers vs. Millard West, 10 a.m.
Game 2--Carpet Land vs. Millard North, 1 p.m.
Game 3--Kearney vs. Creighton Prep, 4 p.m.
Game 4--Bellevue West vs. Millard South, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10--Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 5 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
NATIONAL DIVISION
At Hastings
Saturday's results
Game 1--Columbus vs. Omaha Burke, 10 a.m.
Game 2--Union Bank vs. Millard Sox Gold, 1 p.m.
Game 3--Hastings vs. Elkhorn North, 7 p.m.
Game 4--Grand Island vs. Elkhorn South, 4 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10--Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 5 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
AREA TOURNAMENTS
B-1 at Nebraska City
Fairbury vs. Auburn, 2 p.m.
Hickman vs. Nebraska City, 8 p.m.
Crete vs. Beatrice, 5 p.m.
B-2 at Springfield
Valparaiso vs. Omaha Roncalli, 11 a.m.
Omaha Concordia vs. Springfield, 8 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka vs. Lincoln Christian, 2 p.m.
Ashland vs. Waverly, 5 p.m.
B-3 at Elkhorn
Elkhorn vs. Fort Calhoun
Wahoo vs. West Point
Arlington vs. Waterloo-Valley
B-4 at Columbus Lakeview
Pierce vs. Wayne, 1 p.m.
Seward vs. Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.
O'Neill, Albion, 4 p.m.
B-5 at Central City
Aurora vs. Twin River, 1 p.m.
Central City vs. York, 7 p.m.
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. St. Paul, 4 p.m.
B-6 at Minden
Broken Bow vs. Minden, 11 a.m.
Holdrege vs. Ogallala, 2 p.m.
Gothenburg vs. McCook, 5 p.m.
B-7 at Chadron
Sidney vs. Alliance, 4 p.m.
Chadron vs. Gering, 7 p.m.
C-1 at Hartington
Wisner-Pilger vs. Hartington, 7 p.m.
Ponca vs. Creighton/Bloomfield/Plainview, 1 p.m.
Stanton vs. Crofton, 4 p.m.
C-2 at Wakefield
Tekamah-Herman vs. Pender, 12:30 p.m.
Randolph vs. Oakland, 3:30 p.m.
North Bend vs. Wakefield, 6:30
C-3 at Syracuse
Yutan vs. Louisville/Weeping-Water, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m.
C-4 at Wymore
Wymore/Diller-Odell, 7:30 p.m.
Hebron vs. Tri-County, 5:30 p.m.
C-5 at Wilber
Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg vs. Utica/Beaver-Crossing/Friend, 5:30 p.m.
David City vs. Geneva, 8 p.m.
C-6 at Bridgeport
Ord vs. Alma, 4 p.m.
Elwood vs. Loomis, 1 p.m.
Ravenna vs. Wood River, 7 p.m.
C-7 at Valentine
Valentine vs. Gordon-Rushville, 7 p.m.
Hershland vs. PWG, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport vs. Imperial, 4 p.m.