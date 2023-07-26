SENIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
AMERICAN DIVISION
At Bellevue West
Saturday's games
Millard West 6, Judds Brothers 1
Millard North 3, Carpet Land 2
Creighton Prep 5, Kearney 0
Bellevue West 7, Millard South 2
Sunday's results
Carpet Land 14, x-Judds Brothers 5
Millard South 7, x-Kearney 4
Millard West 8, Millard North 4
Bellevue West 8, Creighton Prep 3
Monday's results
Millard South 3, x-Millard North 1
Carpet Land 13, x-Creighton Prep 3
Bellevue West 4, Millard West 3
Tuesday's results
Millard South 3, x-Millard West 1
Carpet Land 10, x-Bellevue West 0
Wednesday's championship
Game 14--Millard South vs. Carpet Land, 5
1st: Millard South/Carpet Land winner vs. Bellevue West, 8
NATIONAL DIVISION
At Hastings
Saturday's results
Omaha Burke 11, Columbus 0
Union Bank 12, Millard Sox Gold 1
Elkhorn South 6, Grand Island 4
Elkhorn North 8, Hastings 5
Sunday's results
Columbus 4, x-Millard Sox Gold 1
Grand Island 8, x-Hastings 4
Omaha Burke 2, Union Bank 0
Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn North 4
Monday's results
Union Bank 11, x-Grand Island 4
Columbus 3, x-Elkhorn North 2
Elkhorn South 7, Omaha Burke 2
Tuesday's results
Omaha Burke 10, x-Columbus 6
Union Bank 7, Elkhorn South 2
Wednesday's results
Game 14--Omaha Burke vs. Union Bank, 5
1st: Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Burke/Union Bank winner, 8