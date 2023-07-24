SENIORS
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
AMERICAN DIVISION
At Bellevue West
Saturday's games
Millard West 6, Judds Brothers 1
Millard North 3, Carpet Land 2
Creighton Prep 5, Kearney 0
Bellevue West 7, Millard South 2
Sunday's results
Carpet Land 14, x-Judds Brothers 5
Millard South 7, x-Kearney 4
Millard West 8, Millard North 4
Bellevue West 8, Creighton Prep 3
Monday's games
Game 9--Millard South vs. Millard North, 1
Game 10--Carpet Land vs. Creighton Prep, 4
Game 11--Millard West vs. Bellevue West, 7
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4
Game 13--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 5 (second game to follow if necessary)
NATIONAL DIVISION
At Hastings
Saturday's results
Omaha Burke 11, Columbus 0
Union Bank 12, Millard Sox Gold 1
Elkhorn South 6, Grand Island 4
Elkhorn North 8, Hastings 5
Sunday's results
Columbus 4, x-Millard Sox Gold 1
Grand Island 8, x-Hastings 4
Omaha Burke 2, Union Bank 0
Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn North 4
Monday's games
Game 9--Grand Island vs. Union Bank, 1
Game 10--Columbus vs. Elkhorn North, 4
Game 11--Omaha Burke vs. Elkhorn South, 7
Tuesday's games
Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4
Game 13--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7
Wednesday's games
Game 14--Teams TBA, 5 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
AREA TOURNAMENTS
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
B-1 at Nebraska City
Sunday's results
Auburn 5, x-Hickman 1
Plattsmouth 6, Beatrice 1
Nebraska City 8, Fairbury 0
Monday's games
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 5
Plattsmouth vs. Auburn, 8
B-2 at Springfield
Sunday's results
Omaha Concordia 5, x-Nemaha Construction 2
Omaha Roncalli 13, x-Ashland 0
Springfield 3, Waverly 1
Monday's games
Waverly vs. Omaha Roncalli, 5
Springfield vs. Omaha Concordia, 8
B-3 at Elkhorn
Sunday's results
Fort Calhoun 4, x-Arlington 2
Waterloo-Valley 2, x-Blair 1
Wahoo 3, Elkhorn 2
Monday's results
Wahoo vs. Fort Calhoun, 5
Elkhorn vs. Waterloo-Valley, 8
B-4 at Columbus Lakeview
Sunday's results
Wayne 10, Seward 1
Columbus Lakeview def. Pierce
Battle Creek 5, Albion 0
Monday's games
Albion vs. Wayne, 5
Battle Creek vs. Columbus Lakeview, 7
B-5 at Central City
Sunday's results
Twin River 9, x-St. Paul 2
York def. Sutton
Central City 5, Aurora 1
Monday's games
York vs. Twin River, 4
Sutton vs. Central City, 7
B-6 at McCook
Saturday's results
Holdrege 4, x-Minden 2
Broken Bow 11, x-Gothenburg 3
Ogallala 13, McCook 8
Sunday's results
Broken Bow 9, Ogallala 4
Holdrege 9, x-McCook 5
Monday's game
Ogallala vs. Holdrege, 6
Tuesday's championship
Broken Bow vs. TBA, 5:30
B-7 at Chadron
Sunday's result
Alliance 11, x-Gering 5
Monday's championship
Chadron vs. Alliance, 3
C-1 at Hartington
Sunday's results
Hartington 11, Crofton 3
Wisner-Pilger 1, x-Ponca 0
Monday's game
Crofton vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7
C-2 at Wakefield
Sunday's results
Wakefield 9, x-Tekamah-Herman 8
Pender 9, Oakland 1
Monday's game
Oakland vs. Wakefield, 7
C-3 at Syracuse
Sunday's results
Tecumseh 7, Yutan 1
Yutan 5, x-Syracuse 4
Chick-Fil-A 4, Tecumseh 3
Monday's game
Tecumseh vs. Yutan, 7
C-4 at Wymore
Sunday's results
Hebron 7, x-Wymore-Diller-Odell 1
Malcolm 12, Tri County 2
Monday's game
Tri County vs. Hebron, 5
C-5 at Wilber
Sunday's result
Wilber 8, x-Utica-Beaver-Crossing-Friend 0
Geneva 5, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 4
Monday's game
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg vs. Wilber, 6
C-6 at Boelus
Sunday's results
Ord 12, x-Ravenna 2
Alma 10, x-Elwood 0
DCB 16, Wood River 1
Monday's games
Wood River vs. Ord, 4
Alma vs. DCB, 7
C-7 at Valentine
Sunday's results
Hershland 16, x-Atkinson 1
PWG 10, x-Valentine 2
Imperial 11, Gordon-Rushville 3
Monday's games
Gordon-Rushville vs. Hershland, 5
Imperial vs. PWG, 7