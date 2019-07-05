American Legion
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Brainard (Minn.) 6, Anderson Ford 1
Grand Island 16, St. Paul 6
Kearney 7, Papillion-La Vista South 3
Mount Michael 1, Ashland 0
JUNIORS
Mount Michael 5, Ashland 2
Capital City Clash
Bellevue West 8, Sioux Falls East 3
Bellevue West 14, Waverly 2
Driven Academy 6, Sioux Falls B 0
Elkhorn 12, Columbus 3
Gretna 5, Brandon Valley 3
Gretna 8, Lincoln North Star A 0
Hastings 8, Lincoln Hotel Group 3
Hastings 9, Sioux Falls B 1
JC Brager 6, Grand Island 5
Lincoln Hotel Group 11, Lincoln North Star B 8
Millard Sox 12, Omaha Gross 2
Norris 5, Grand Island 3
North Platte 10, Sandhills Global 2
North Platte 6, Renner 2
Omaha Skutt 6, Elkhorn 4
Renner 10, Millard Sox 0
Sioux Falls East 8, Elkhorn South 5
Sioux Falls National 10, Columbus 3
Sioux Falls National 14, Ayars & Ayars 8
Sioux Falls West 5, Brandon Valley 4
Sioux Falls West 9, Surface Sealers 5
Sioux Falls West B 8, JC Brager 0
Waverly 8, Sioux Falls West B 5
BRAINARD (MINN.) 6, ANDERSON FORD 1
Late Friday
|Brainard
|012
|300
|0
|--
|6
|4
|2
|Anderson Ford
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|4
|3
W--Martin. L--A. Bishop. 2B--Anderson, T. Bishop.
Highlights--Gavyn Leitschuck hit into a fielder's choice to drive in Peyton Meier for Anderson Ford's only run.