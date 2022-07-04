agate American Legion scores, 7/4 Lincoln Journal Star Jul 4, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American LegionMONDAY'S RESULTSNebraska City 6, Auburn 0 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports American Legion Baseball Scoreboard High School Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story JC Brager’s locked-in hitting approach delivers base hits all around, 14-6 win over Carpet Land The JC Brager legion baseball team has "'great team chemistry right now," and the result is another long winning streak. American Legion scores, 7/3 Scores from Sunday's American Legion baseball action. ‘Events like this are important’: Lincoln East’s Worthley selected by MLB to take part in Hank Aaron Invitational Only 7.2% of pro baseball players are Black. In a few weeks, Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley will take part in an event that aims to change that. Watch Now: Related Video Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels AP MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels Lewis Hamilton calls for action after Nelson Piquet’s racist outburst AP Lewis Hamilton calls for action after Nelson Piquet’s racist outburst Ex-White House aide shares ‘firsthand’ Jan 6 stories AP Ex-White House aide shares ‘firsthand’ Jan 6 stories