American Legion scores, 7/3

American Legion
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Hickman 8, PPA Prime 4
Hickman 4, BTL Rusty Jones 2
Only 7.2% of pro baseball players are Black. In a few weeks, Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley will take part in an event that aims to change that.
Kansas State always saw AJ Evasco's potential, and the Lincoln East standout rewarded them with a commitment.
An already tremendous summer for the Carpet Land (Lincoln East) legion baseball team just got a whole lot better.
Results from Friday's Legion action on the baseball diamond.
The JC Brager legion baseball team has "'great team chemistry right now," and the result is another long winning streak.
Results from Sunday's Legion action on the baseball diamond.
Scores from Saturday's American Legion baseball action.
From Drew Christo to Ahman Green to Tom Kropp, here's a look at the past winners for Journal Star boys athlete of the year.
