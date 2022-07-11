American Legion scores, 7/11

American Legion
SENIORS
Hickman 2, Hopkins 1
St. Michael 11, Hickman 1
JUNIORS
AREA TOURNAMENTS
B-1 at Auburn
Hickman 8, Auburn 5
B-2 at Plattsmouth
Springfield 6, Waverly 3
B-3 at Mount Michael
Wahoo vs. Waterloo-Valley
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Christian
B-4 at Columbus Lakeview
Central City 11, Seward 10
Sutton vs. York
B-5 at Wayne
Boone Central/Albion 10, West Point 0
B-6 at Holdrege
Gothenburg 6, Broken Bow 3
Holdrege vs. Minden
B-7 at Sidney
Chadron vs. Sidney
C-1 at Wakefield
Wakefield 14, Crofton 1
C-2 at Hooper-Scribner
Louisville-Weeping Water vs. Battle Creek
C-3 at Malcolm
Syracuse vs. EMN
C-4 at Hebron
Wilber 14, Utica-Beaver Crossing 2
C-5 at Silver Creek
SOS vs. Wood River
C-6 at Ravenna
DCB 17, Overton 3
Ord vs. Ravenna
C-7 at Imperial
Gordon-Rushville vs. Hershland