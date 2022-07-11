 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

American Legion scores, 7/11

  • Updated
  • 0

American Legion

SENIORS

Hickman 2, Hopkins 1

St. Michael 11, Hickman 1

JUNIORS

AREA TOURNAMENTS

B-1 at Auburn

Hickman 8, Auburn 5

B-2 at Plattsmouth

Springfield 6, Waverly 3

B-3 at Mount Michael

Wahoo vs. Waterloo-Valley

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Christian

B-4 at Columbus Lakeview

Central City 11, Seward 10

Sutton vs. York

B-5 at Wayne

Boone Central/Albion 10, West Point 0

B-6 at Holdrege

People are also reading…

Gothenburg 6, Broken Bow 3

Holdrege vs. Minden

B-7 at Sidney

Chadron vs. Sidney

C-1 at Wakefield

Wakefield 14, Crofton 1

C-2 at Hooper-Scribner

Louisville-Weeping Water vs. Battle Creek

C-3 at Malcolm

Syracuse vs. EMN

C-4 at Hebron

Wilber 14, Utica-Beaver Crossing 2

C-5 at Silver Creek

SOS vs. Wood River

C-6 at Ravenna

DCB 17, Overton 3

Ord vs. Ravenna

C-7 at Imperial

Gordon-Rushville vs. Hershland

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles becomes youngest person to receive presidential Medal of Freedom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News