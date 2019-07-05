{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Brainard (Minn.) 6, Anderson Ford 1

Grand Island 16, St. Paul 6

Kearney 7, Papillion-La Vista South 3

Mount Michael 1, Ashland 0

JUNIORS

Mount Michael 5, Ashland 2

Capital City Clash

Bellevue West 8, Sioux Falls East 3

Bellevue West 14, Waverly 2

Driven Academy 6, Sioux Falls B 0

Elkhorn 12, Columbus 3

Gretna 5, Brandon Valley 3

Gretna 8, Lincoln North Star A 0

Hastings 8, Lincoln Hotel Group 3

Hastings 9, Sioux Falls B 1

JC Brager 6, Grand Island 5

Lincoln Hotel Group 11, Lincoln North Star B 8

Millard Sox 12, Omaha Gross 2

Norris 5, Grand Island 3

North Platte 10, Sandhills Global 2

North Platte 6, Renner 2

Omaha Skutt 6, Elkhorn 4

Renner 10, Millard Sox 0

Sioux Falls East 8, Elkhorn South 5

Sioux Falls National 10, Columbus 3

Sioux Falls National 14, Ayars & Ayars 8

Sioux Falls West 5, Brandon Valley 4

Sioux Falls West 9, Surface Sealers 5

Sioux Falls West B 8, JC Brager 0

Waverly 8, Sioux Falls West B 5

BRAINARD (MINN.) 6, ANDERSON FORD 1

Late Friday

Brainard 0123000--642
Anderson Ford 0000100--143

W--Martin. L--A. Bishop. 2B--Anderson, T. Bishop.

Highlights--Gavyn Leitschuck hit into a fielder's choice to drive in Peyton Meier for Anderson Ford's only run.

