A big inning and smooth pitching carried Union Bank to a dominant start to the American Legion Class A state tournament Saturday.

Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) downed Millard Sox Gold 12-1 behind a five-run fourth inning and sharp outings from three pitchers in the National Division first-round game at Hastings.

Jack Richeson threw four scoreless frames before yielding to Cooper Culhane and Cade Vanis, who got the final nine outs with little trouble.

The offense came from the top of Union Bank's lineup. The 1-2-3 hitters each recorded two hits.

Union Bank, which won the A-5 Area Tournament, moves on to the winners bracket, where it will play Omaha Burke at 4 p.m. Saturday.

B-1 at Nebraska City: Beatrice outdueled Hickman 2-1 as Trey Henning and Gage Wolter teamed up to allow just one run and two hits. Jaxson Blackburn provided the offense for the Orangemen with two hits, including an RBI single.

B-2 at Springfield: Dawson Thies threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead Ashland to a 1-0 win over Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka. The game's lone run came in the sixth, when Statton Corey hit an RBI single with two outs. Thies struck out 11. … Waverly had a 4-2 victory over Nemaha Sports Construction (Lincoln Christian) behind four solid innings from Kael Lade and a four-run third inning off Waverly's only two hits. Ethan Von Busch and Hunter Thoms had two RBIs each for Waverly. Jake Watson led Nemaha with two hits and an RBI.

B-3 at Elkhorn: Eli Johnston picked up the win after five innings of work and two strike outs for Wahoo. Owen Hancock added a three-run blast.

B-4 at Columbus Lakeview: Seward rolled to a 21-0 win against O'Neill. The final blow was a 10-run third. Cameron Olson, Carl Taylor, Carter Ernesti and Conner Matzke each hit doubles.

C-4 at Wymore: Carson Frank got it done on the mound and Hayden Frank in the batter's box for Malcolm in a 13-1 victory over Wymore/Diller-Odell. Carson tossed four innings, striking out six, while Hayden racked up three hits, an RBI and a double. Connor Zegar also posted three hits for Malcolm.

