Owen Kelley threw a complete-game shutout as Omaha Burke defeated Union Bank in a Class A state tournament winners bracket game Sunday in Hastings.

Burke scored both of its runs in the third, and Kelley allowed just three hits in the National Division game.

Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) will play Grand Island in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday.

Class A American Division: Carpet Land powered its way past Judds Brothers in a Class A state tournament elimination game.

Carpet Land's AJ Evasco hit a three-run homer in the first inning, countering Trae Brandt's two-run shot for Judds Brothers moments earlier.

Evasco teamed up with Garrett Springer to spark a three-run fourth for Carpet Land, which trailed 5-3 going into the inning.

B-1 at Nebraska City: Auburn eliminated Hickman with a 5-1 win thanks to a three-run fifth inning. Eli Albury hit a solo homer for Auburn and John Hood hit an RBI single for Hickman.

On the winner's side of the bracket, Plattsmouth defeated Beatrice 6-1. Drew Iverson tallied a double, a home run and struck nine batters out to earn the victory for Plattsmouth. Ty Weichel led Beatrice with a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

B-2 at Springfield: Run-scoring hits from Drew DeBauche and Chase Bouges keyed a four-run rally in the fourth inning, leading Omaha Concordia to a 5-2 win against Nemaha Construction (Lincoln Christian). Jake Watson homered for Nemaha.

Omaha Roncalli took down Ashland 13-0, scoring seven runs in the top half of the seventh inning. The Pride had four batters with two hits apiece, led by Nick Worthy's double and three RBIs.

B-4 at Columbus Lakeview: Wayne eliminated Seward with a 10-1 win. The Blue Devils recorded just three hits as they took advantage of 13 walks and three errors.