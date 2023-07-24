Union Bank fended off elimination in the Class A American Legion state tournament Monday, defeating Grand Island 11-4 in Hastings.

Reese Kortum hit a two-run single to give Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning of the National Division game.

From there, it was all Bolts. Union Bank wrapped 10 hits and drew eight walks in support of pitcher Ian Woita, who threw a complete game. None of his four runs allowed were earned, and he fanned seven.

Brandon Weigel, Preston Utemark and Kortum all hit doubles for Union Bank, which will play for a spot in the division championship round at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hastings.

In the American Division, Carpet Land defeated Creighton Prep 13-3 to avoid elimination.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East) took the lead in the first inning and never looked back after Garrett Springer doubled on a fly ball to left field, scoring Jeter Worthley.

The bats exploded for Carpet Land in the fourth inning thanks to back-to-back doubles from Kai Burkey and Owen Laessing. They kept that momentum into the fifth inning and ended the game on a two-run double from Tanner Peterson.

Peterson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs with two doubles. Burkey went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double of his own.

Carpet Land will take on Bellevue West in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Bellevue West.

B-2 at Springfield: It was all offense in Springfield as Omaha Roncalli took down Waverly 14-11 in nine innings.

Abraham Camp hit an RBI double to center to go up one run in the top of the ninth inning. Nicholas Wortity padded the lead on a two-run single to center to help Roncalli come out on top.

Wortity led all hitters for Roncalli, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a walk. Wyatt Yetter, Clayton Shafer, Ben Rheinheimer, and Grant Ryan all had two hits for Roncalli.

B-3 at Elkhorn: Wahoo prevails in a 14-inning pitching fest against Fort Calhoun, 7-4.

Sam Halford's line-drive single in the bottom of the seventh inning would tie the game for Fort Calhoun and queue up six innings of scoreless baseball.

Sam Marxsen went on to pitch for five innings, only allowing one hit, and leaving the door open for Jesse Stebbing and Owen Hancock to hit back-to-back RBI singles and win the game for Wahoo.