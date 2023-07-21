Landon Oelke's walk-off double in the eighth inning sent Waverly to a 4-3 win against Ashland in an American Legion B-3 Area Tournament game Friday in Elkhorn.

Oelke's double scored Jarrett Ballinger, who led off the inning with a double and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt.

Both teams play again Saturday. Waverly plays Lincoln Christian at 5 p.m., while Ashland awaits its opponent in the losers bracket.

Most of the game's scoring happened in the first two innings. Ashland's three-run first was sparked by Max Bendler's two-RBI double. Garrett Rine countered with a home run in the second to tie the game 3-3.

Then the pitchers went to work. Waverly's James Van Cleave struck out a whopping 16 batters and pitched into the eighth inning. Ashland's Cade Bridgers had 10 strikeouts.

Lincoln Orthopaedic 2, Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka 0: Lincoln Orthopaedic (Lincoln Christian) won its opening game in the B-3 tournament behind Tysen Workman.

Workman threw five scoreless innings and also had an RBI single. Caleb Dewitt got the save for Lincoln Ortho.

Jake Watson had the other key hit, a run-scoring double in the third inning.

B-1 at Nebraska City: Beatrice pounced for seven runs in the first inning en route to a 10-2 win against Crete in the opening round of the B-1 tournament.

Gage Wolter, Nolan Schmale and Jaxson Blackburn each had RBI hits in the rally, while Beatrice also took advantage on two errors and two wild pitches.

Carson Kotil and Everett Heath both hit doubles for Crete.

B-3 at Elkhorn: The opening round of the B-3 tournament was nothing short of electric as Wahoo defeated West Point 8-7 in eight innings.

Trenton Barry was the hero with an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning for Wahoo.

Owen Hancock, Grant Ryan and Jesse Stebbing each tallied two hits for Wahoo, with Cody Hesser scoring three runs.

B-4 at Columbus Lakeview: Columbus Lakeview's offense exploded late, scoring five runs over the last two innings to beat Seward 8-0.

Collin Nagel pitched three innings for Seward, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out three. Nagel also had one of Seward's three hits on the night.

C-3 at Syracuse: After scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Chick-fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) never looked back in a 8-0 win over Syracuse.

Evan Wulf led all Chick-fil-A batters going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI's.

Storm Portsche went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, zero earned runs and tallied seven strikeouts.

