Nolan Eby and Evan Beran combined to strike out 11 batters in helping lead Gretna to a 5-1 win against Kearney on Wednesday in the American Legion National Division Tournament championship game in Kearney.
Gretna advances to play Fremont, the American Division champion, in a best-of-three series beginning Friday. Fremont defeated Millard South 8-2 in Wednesday's final at Creighton Prep.
Nebraska baseball recruit Quinn Mason ignited a four-run first inning with a two-run single.
That was more than enough for Eby and Beran. Eby pitched five innings and struck out eight while scattering one run on five hits. Beran earned the save with two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits.
Kearney advanced to the National final with a 4-3 win against Millard West earlier Wednesday. Millard West took a 3-2 lead in the sixth, but Kearney tied it in the seventh on Seth Stroh's RBI single. Sam Engberg's RBI double in the eighth inning proved to be the winning hit.
Fremont got a dominant pitching performance from Brody Sintek against Millard South. Sintek, who picked up his second win at state, struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings.
Fremont took control with five runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Millard South advanced to the National League final with a 6-5 win against Elkhorn South earlier Wednesday. Jarrett Novak pitched a complete game and drove in the winning run in the seventh.
Bennington wins Class B
Bennington beat Springfield 9-5 and Alliance 9-8 to capture the Class B seniors state title. Bennington also won the Class B high school state title in May at Werner Park in Papillion.
Bennington took a 9-8 lead on an error in the top of the seventh inning.
Rylan Wallingford pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to secure the win for Bennington.
Nick Bohn went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Kyler Essink drove in two runs for Bennington.
Alliance got back in the game with a five-run fourth inning.
DCB takes Class C
Spencer Meyer drove in two runs and pitched a complete game in helping lead DCB to a 4-1 win against Pender in the Class C state final at Syracuse.
Meyer struck out two and scattered seven hits.
DCB (Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus) scratched across a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.
Millard North wins Class A juniors
Millard North captured the Class A juniors Legion title with a 7-4 win against On to College at Sherman Field. Corey Palmer earned the win.
On to College (Lincoln Southwest) dropped its first game of the tournament, but won its next three games, including 3-2 walk-off win in nine innings against Millard West earlier Wednesday.