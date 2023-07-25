BELLEVUE — Carpet Land muscled up for the third straight game Tuesday night to keep its American Legion season alive.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East) rolled to a 10-0 win over Bellevue West in the American Division at the Class A state tournament in Bellevue. Carpet Land (42-9) has scored 37 runs in three wins since a first-round loss Saturday.

The victory moves the Spartans into a 5 p.m. semifinal Wednesday against Millard South. The winner will play Bellevue West at 8 p.m. for the American Division championship.

"After that first loss, it was gut-check time," Spartans coach Mychal Lanik said. "I'm just really proud of our boys and the leadership they've shown."

Bellevue West, which suffered its first tourney setback, held Carpet Land scoreless for the first three innings. The Spartans broke through for three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the sixth to end it.

That was more than enough offense for starter Carter Mick, who tossed a two-hit shutout.

"Anytime we put Carter out on the mound we feel really good," Lanik said. "He has such a pedigree for pitching and keeping us in games."

Mick said the team has responded since that opening 3-2 loss against Millard North.

In Hastings, Reese Kortum's RBI double in the first inning kick-started Union Bank to a 7-2 win against Elkhorn South in a National Division game.

Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) scored five times in its first at-bat. Preston Utemark and Cade Vanis joined Kortum with RBI hits.

Jack Richeson took it from there on the mound. He threw a complete game, limiting eight hits to just two runs while striking out four. Richeson allowed both runs in the final inning.

The Bolts will play Omaha Burke at 5 p.m., and the winner plays Elkhorn South for the division crown at 8 p.m.

— Mike Patterson, Omaha World-Herald

B-1 at Nebraska City: An exciting win earlier Tuesday against Beatrice didn't carry over for Auburn, which fell to Plattsmouth 9-0 in the B-1 final.

Plattsmouth put up four runs in the first. Samuel Campin had two hits, and Drew Iverson knocked in two runs for the Blue Devils.

Gabe Villamonte threw a complete game and only allowed four hits.

B-3 at Elkhorn: Wahoo stunned Waterloo-Valley with an 11-run seventh inning to win 13-6 in the B-3 championship. The Warriors trailed 6-2 after six innings. Barrett Nelson started the rally with one of his three hits.

C-3 at Syracuse: Chick-fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) cruised past Yutan 10-1 in the C-3 final behind an eight-run fourth inning.

Ryan Bokelmann and Mason Dawes had singles that scored two runs each, while Evan Wulf put the cherry on top with a bases-clearing double.

Pitcher Storm Porsche was strong, throwing a complete game and only allowing three hits while racking up nine strikeouts.

C-4 at Wymore: Malcolm advanced to the Class C state tournament with a convincing 13-3 win against Tri County.

Hayden Frank went 3-for-5 from the plate with a three-run home run and an RBI double.

Photos: Carpet Land, Union Bank play for A-5 area championship