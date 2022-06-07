 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

American Legion results, 6/7

American Legion

SENIORS

JC Brager 10, Sampson Construction 0

Sampson Construction 7, Anderson Ford 5

Fremont vs. JC Brager, Densmore, late

Pinnacle Bank vs. Carpet Land, Sherman, late

Grand Island 9, Aurora 5

Seward 17, Hickman 13

JC BRAGER 10, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION

Sampson Construction  000 00 --
JC Brager   050 5x --10 

W--Morgan. L--Warren. 2B--SC, Robison; JC, Morgan 2.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, ANDERSON FORD 5

Anderson Ford 032 000 --
Sampson Construction  241 000 --

W--Pierson. L--Irland. 3B--AF, Quevedo.

 

