American Legion results, 6/7

American Legion
SENIORS
JC Brager 10, Sampson Construction 0
Sampson Construction 7, Anderson Ford 5
Fremont vs. JC Brager, Densmore, late
Pinnacle Bank vs. Carpet Land, Sherman, late
Grand Island 9, Aurora 5
Seward 17, Hickman 13
JC BRAGER 10, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION
|Sampson Construction
|000
|00
|--
|0
|3
|0
|JC Brager
|050
|5x
|--
|10
|7
|0
W--Morgan. L--Warren. 2B--SC, Robison; JC, Morgan 2.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, ANDERSON FORD 5
|Anderson Ford
|032
|000
|0
|--
|5
|4
|2
|Sampson Construction
|241
|000
|0
|--
|7
|6
|0
W--Pierson. L--Irland. 3B--AF, Quevedo.