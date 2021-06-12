American Legion linescores, 6/12

Scores and stats from Saturday's games at the Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament.
ANDERSON FORD 3, WAVERLY 1
|Waverly
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|4
|1
|Anderson Ford
|100
|011
|x
|--
|3
|5
|1
W--Teinert. L--Engel. 2B--WAV, Engel, Herrell.
Highlights--Waverly's Payton Engel struck out seven batters in six innings pitched, but a run apiece in the fifth and the sixth led Anderson Ford to a victory. Cam Teinert struck out five, and Tyler Bishop had an RBI for Anderson Ford.
BLUE SPRINGS 5, JC BRAGER 3
|Blue Springs
|003
|02
|--
|5
|8
|1
|JC Brager
|111
|00
|--
|3
|5
|2
W--Maloney. L--Steer. 2B--BS, Hughes; JC, Topil.
Highlights--Jared Topil had two hits, including a double, to lead JC Brager. Landon Morgan added two hits and a run scored for JC Brager.
CARPET LAND 5, NEBRASKA CITY 2
|Nebraska City
|000
|110
|--
|2
|6
|0
|Carpet Land
|100
|211
|--
|5
|8
|3
W--Storer. L--Holman. S--Springer. 2B--NC, Pelican, Stovall, Tesarek; CL, Clementi, Yates.
Highlights--Ryan Clemnti scored twice and added two hits, including a double while Preston Yates had two hits, a double and two RBIs for Carpet Land.
CHICK-FIL-A 13, MILLARD RED 5
|Chick-Fil-A
|510
|7
|--
|13
|5
|3
|Millard Red
|110
|3
|--
|5
|4
|2
W--Tarzian. L--N/A. 2B--CFA, Hoefs. 3B--CFA, Schlueter.
Highlights--Garret Appleget had one hit, two walks and three RBIs to lead Chick-Fil-A. Alex Ohnoutka scored three runs, and Micah Schuleter added a triple among his two hits for Chick-Fil-A.
JUDDS BROTHERS 8, BEATRICE 0
|Beatrice
|000
|000
|--
|0
|4
|0
|Judds Brothers
|000
|233
|--
|8
|9
|0
W--Lodge. L--Mayfield. 2B--JB, Bruss, Duncan.
Highlights--Barrett Lodge tossed six innings for Judds Brothers with four strikeouts and four hits allowed. Cody Bruss had two hits for Judds Brothers, including a double and an RBI.
OMAHA CONCORDIA 6, CHICK-FIL-A 2
|Omaha Concordia
|002
|004
|--
|6
|10
|1
|Chick-Fil-A
|010
|010
|--
|2
|6
|1
W--N/A. L--Schlueter. 2B--CFA, Ohnoutka.
Highlights--Alex Ohnoutka had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Chick-Fil-A. Storm Portsche pitched five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out six for Chick-Fil-A.
OMAHA GROSS 9, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 1
|Gross Catholic
|113
|103
|--
|9
|11
|0
|Sampson Construction
|001
|000
|--
|1
|3
|1
W--Kosse. L--Glazebrook. 2B--GC, Boring. 3B--GC, Teneson.
Highlights--Omaha Gross' Alex Kosse pitched in all six innings and struck out three batters. Charles Monico went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs and adding one RBI.
PINNACLE BANK 13, SIOUX FALLS WEST 0
|Sioux Falls West
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|3
|Pinnacle Bank
|525
|1X
|--
|13
|7
|0
W--Cox. L--Stahl. 2B--PB, Shaffer 2, Newell.
Highlights--Cam Newell had five RBIs on two hits, including a double and home run. Jack Shaffer added two doubles on three hits and Taiyo Takahashi added a solo blast for Pinnacle Bank.
SCHAEFER'S 5, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3
|Sampson Construction
|003
|000
|0
|--
|3
|3
|2
|Schaefer's
|001
|202
|x
|--
|5
|8
|1
W--Rathe. L--Richardson. 2B--SCH, Bradley, Erikson, Hoffman.
Highlights--Schaefer's Nate Rathe pitched in six innings and struck out six batters. At the plate, Rathe went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Aidan Johnson also had two hits and scored a run.