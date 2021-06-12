 Skip to main content
American Legion linescores, 6/12
agate

American Legion linescores, 6/12

  • Updated
Pete and Coach K Tournament, 6.12

Omaha Gross' Charles Monico scores in the first inning of a Pete and Coach K Tournament game against Sampson Construction on Saturday, June 12 at Den Hartog Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Scores and stats from Saturday's games at the Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament.

ANDERSON FORD 3, WAVERLY 1

Waverly  100 000--
Anderson Ford  100 011--

W--Teinert. L--Engel. 2B--WAV, Engel, Herrell.

Highlights--Waverly's Payton Engel struck out seven batters in six innings pitched, but a run apiece in the fifth and the sixth led Anderson Ford to a victory. Cam Teinert struck out five, and Tyler Bishop had an RBI for Anderson Ford.

BLUE SPRINGS 5, JC BRAGER 3

Blue Springs   003 02 --
JC Brager   111 00 --

W--Maloney. L--Steer. 2B--BS, Hughes; JC, Topil.

Highlights--Jared Topil had two hits, including a double, to lead JC Brager. Landon Morgan added two hits and a run scored for JC Brager.

CARPET LAND 5, NEBRASKA CITY 2

Nebraska City   000 110 --
Carpet Land   100 211 --

W--Storer. L--Holman. S--Springer. 2B--NC, Pelican, Stovall, Tesarek; CL, Clementi, Yates.

Highlights--Ryan Clemnti scored twice and added two hits, including a double while Preston Yates had two hits, a double and two RBIs for Carpet Land.

CHICK-FIL-A 13, MILLARD RED 5

Chick-Fil-A   510 --13 
Millard Red   110 --

W--Tarzian. L--N/A. 2B--CFA, Hoefs. 3B--CFA, Schlueter.

Highlights--Garret Appleget had one hit, two walks and three RBIs to lead Chick-Fil-A. Alex Ohnoutka scored three runs, and Micah Schuleter added a triple among his two hits for Chick-Fil-A.

JUDDS BROTHERS 8, BEATRICE 0

Beatrice   000 000 --
Judds Brothers   000 233 --

W--Lodge. L--Mayfield. 2B--JB, Bruss, Duncan.

Highlights--Barrett Lodge tossed six innings for Judds Brothers with four strikeouts and four hits allowed. Cody Bruss had two hits for Judds Brothers, including a double and an RBI. 

OMAHA CONCORDIA 6, CHICK-FIL-A 2

Omaha Concordia   002 004 --10 
Chick-Fil-A   010 010 --

W--N/A. L--Schlueter. 2B--CFA, Ohnoutka.

Highlights--Alex Ohnoutka had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Chick-Fil-A. Storm Portsche pitched five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out six for Chick-Fil-A.

OMAHA GROSS 9, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 1

Gross Catholic   113 103 --11 
Sampson Construction   001 000 --

W--Kosse. L--Glazebrook. 2B--GC, Boring. 3B--GC, Teneson.

Highlights--Omaha Gross' Alex Kosse pitched in all six innings and struck out three batters. Charles Monico went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs and adding one RBI.

PINNACLE BANK 13, SIOUX FALLS WEST 0

Sioux Falls West   000 00 --
Pinnacle Bank   525 1X --13 

W--Cox. L--Stahl. 2B--PB, Shaffer 2, Newell.

Highlights--Cam Newell had five RBIs on two hits, including a double and home run. Jack Shaffer added two doubles on three hits and Taiyo Takahashi added a solo blast for Pinnacle Bank.

SCHAEFER'S 5, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3

Sampson Construction  003 000 --
Schaefer's  001 202 --

W--Rathe. L--Richardson. 2B--SCH, Bradley, Erikson, Hoffman.

Highlights--Schaefer's Nate Rathe pitched in six innings and struck out six batters. At the plate, Rathe went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Aidan Johnson also had two hits and scored a run.

