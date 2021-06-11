 Skip to main content
American Legion linescores, 6/11
agate

American Legion linescores, 6/11

  • Updated
Waverly pitcher Carson Vachal throws a pitch during a Pete and Coach K Tournament game Friday at Den Hartog Field.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Scores and stats from Friday's games at the Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament.

ANDERSON FORD 15, NEBRASKA CITY 6

Nebraska City   015 000 --
Anderson Ford   343 005 --15 12 

W--Steiger. L--N/A. 2B--NC, 2; AF, Bishop, Bruegman, Sunken.

CARPET LAND 10, WAVERLY 1

Waverly   010 00 --
Carpet Land   118 0x --10 10 

W--Romero. L--Vackal. 2B--CL, Yates. 3B--CL, Lentell.

Highlights--Carpet Land's eight-run third inning included singles from Noah Walters, Brayan Van Meter, Josh Sentock and Keegan Brink, a double by Preston Yates, a triple by Keinan Lentell, a sacrifice fly by Ryan Clementi and a fielder's choice by Aidan Johnson. On the mound, Yates struck out three batters in two innings.

JUDDS BROTHERS 9, NORTH PLATTE 8

North Platte  022 021 --
Judds Brothers  520 001 --11 

W--Bruss. L--N/A. 2B--NP, 2; JB, Bruss. 3B--JB, Hite. HR--JB, Brandt.

Highlights--Tristan Brandt led Judds Brothers in hits, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Jacob Stroh hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.

MILLARD NORTH 3, ANDERSON FORD 1

Millard North  010 001 --
Anderson Ford  000 000 --

W--Petty. L--Aldridge. 2B--AF, Aldridge. 3B--MN, Palmer.

Highlights--Millard North's Aaron Petty earned a win on the mound, throwing two strikeouts in six innings and allowing only two hits. Corey Palmer and Aidan Agosta both had two hits, with Palmer hitting a triple.

