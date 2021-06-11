American Legion linescores, 6/11

Scores and stats from Friday's games at the Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament.

Highlights--Carpet Land's eight-run third inning included singles from Noah Walters, Brayan Van Meter, Josh Sentock and Keegan Brink, a double by Preston Yates, a triple by Keinan Lentell, a sacrifice fly by Ryan Clementi and a fielder's choice by Aidan Johnson. On the mound, Yates struck out three batters in two innings.