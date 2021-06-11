American Legion linescores, 6/11

Scores and stats from Friday's games at the Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament.
ANDERSON FORD 15, NEBRASKA CITY 6
|Nebraska City
|015
|000
|--
|6
|9
|4
|Anderson Ford
|343
|005
|--
|15
|12
|3
W--Steiger. L--N/A. 2B--NC, 2; AF, Bishop, Bruegman, Sunken.
CARPET LAND 10, WAVERLY 1
|Waverly
|010
|00
|--
|1
|1
|2
|Carpet Land
|118
|0x
|--
|10
|10
|0
W--Romero. L--Vackal. 2B--CL, Yates. 3B--CL, Lentell.
Highlights--Carpet Land's eight-run third inning included singles from Noah Walters, Brayan Van Meter, Josh Sentock and Keegan Brink, a double by Preston Yates, a triple by Keinan Lentell, a sacrifice fly by Ryan Clementi and a fielder's choice by Aidan Johnson. On the mound, Yates struck out three batters in two innings.
JUDDS BROTHERS 9, NORTH PLATTE 8
|North Platte
|022
|021
|1
|--
|8
|9
|3
|Judds Brothers
|520
|001
|1
|--
|9
|11
|4
W--Bruss. L--N/A. 2B--NP, 2; JB, Bruss. 3B--JB, Hite. HR--JB, Brandt.
Highlights--Tristan Brandt led Judds Brothers in hits, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Jacob Stroh hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
MILLARD NORTH 3, ANDERSON FORD 1
|Millard North
|010
|001
|1
|--
|3
|7
|1
|Anderson Ford
|000
|000
|1
|--
|1
|2
|0
W--Petty. L--Aldridge. 2B--AF, Aldridge. 3B--MN, Palmer.