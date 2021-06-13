American Legion line scores, 6/13

Scores and stats from Sunday's games at the Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament and regular-season contests.
CHICK-FIL-A 6, YORK 2
|York
|010
|01
|--
|2
|5
|0
|Chick-Fil-A
|132
|00
|--
|6
|5
|3
W--Lebo. L--Woods. 2B--YRK, Heirbrink, Hirschfeld.
Highlights--Alex Ohnoutka and Peyton Hutzel did not record a hit but had the only two RBIs for Chick-fil-A. Easton Cooper added two hits for Chick-fil-A.
OMAHA GROSS 8, SCHAEFER'S 7
|Schaefer's
|003
|013
|00
|--
|7
|11
|3
|Omaha Gross
|021
|130
|01
|--
|8
|10
|3
W--Pearson. L--Stanton. 2B--SCH, Erikson, Gaines, Harris, Hoffman; OG, Pearson, Tuenissen 2.
Highlights--Mason Gaines was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a runs scored for Schaefer's. Eli Erikson and Brevin Hoffman each added two RBIs.
SCHAEFER'S 11, SIOUX FALLS WEST 4
|Sioux Falls West
|004
|00
|--
|4
|3
|2
|Schaefer's
|431
|3x
|--
|11
|9
|2
W--Gaines. L--Payne. 2B--SFW, Stahl; SCH, Bradley, Johnson, Rathe. 3B--SCH, Stanton.
Highlights--Aidan Johnson doubled on his lone hit and finished with three RBIs to lead the Schaefer's offense. Nate Rathe added a double and two RBIs for Schaefer's.
SIOUX FALLS WEST 16, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 4
|Sioux Falls West
|543
|31
|--
|16
|18
|2
|Sampson Construction
|003
|01
|--
|4
|8
|1
W--Ebeling. L--Vanderford. 2B--SFW, Behrend, Zeman 2, Gadbois, Sanders; SC, Trevarrow, Glazebrook. 3B--SFW, Behrend, Ades.
Highlights--Ethan Warren had two hits for Sampson Construction, while Camden Trevarrow added a double and three RBIs.
TECUMSEH 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 2
|Tecumseh
|003
|010
|0
|--
|4
|8
|1
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|101
|000
|0
|--
|2
|3
|0
W--Holthus. L--Emanuel. 2B--TEC, Bohling 2; LO, Bingham, Johnson.
Highlights--Alex Bingham doubled and drove in the lone run for Lincoln Orthopedic.
UNION BANK 13, BEATRICE 5
|Beatrice
|011
|300
|--
|5
|4
|4
|Union Bank
|206
|032
|--
|13
|13
|0