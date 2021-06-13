 Skip to main content
American Legion line scores, 6/13
agate

Pete and Coach K Tournament, 06.13

Union Bank's Brandon Weigel hits a single on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Den Hartog Field.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Scores and stats from Sunday's games at the Pete and Coach K American Legion tournament and regular-season contests.

CHICK-FIL-A 6, YORK 2

York   010 01 --
Chick-Fil-A   132 00 --

W--Lebo. L--Woods. 2B--YRK, Heirbrink, Hirschfeld.

Highlights--Alex Ohnoutka and Peyton Hutzel did not record a hit but had the only two RBIs for Chick-fil-A. Easton Cooper added two hits for Chick-fil-A.

OMAHA GROSS 8, SCHAEFER'S 7

Schaefer's 00301300--7113
Omaha Gross 02113001--8103

W--Pearson. L--Stanton. 2B--SCH, Erikson, Gaines, Harris, Hoffman; OG, Pearson, Tuenissen 2. 

Highlights--Mason Gaines was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a runs scored for Schaefer's. Eli Erikson and Brevin Hoffman each added two RBIs.

SCHAEFER'S 11, SIOUX FALLS WEST 4

Sioux Falls West   004 00 --
Schaefer's   431 3x--11 

W--Gaines. L--Payne. 2B--SFW, Stahl; SCH, Bradley, Johnson, Rathe. 3B--SCH, Stanton.

Highlights--Aidan Johnson doubled on his lone hit and finished with three RBIs to lead the Schaefer's offense. Nate Rathe added a double and two RBIs for Schaefer's.

SIOUX FALLS WEST 16, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 4

Sioux Falls West   543 31 --16 18 
Sampson Construction   003 01 --

W--Ebeling. L--Vanderford. 2B--SFW, Behrend, Zeman 2, Gadbois, Sanders; SC, Trevarrow, Glazebrook. 3B--SFW, Behrend, Ades.

Highlights--Ethan Warren had two hits for Sampson Construction, while Camden Trevarrow added a double and three RBIs.

TECUMSEH 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 2

Tecumseh  003 010 --
Lincoln Orthopedic  101 000 --

W--Holthus. L--Emanuel. 2B--TEC, Bohling 2; LO, Bingham, Johnson.

Highlights--Alex Bingham doubled and drove in the lone run for Lincoln Orthopedic.

UNION BANK 13, BEATRICE 5

Beatrice   011 300 --
Union Bank   206 032 --13 13 

W--Weigel. L--Reimer. 2B--BEA, Jobman; UB, Moore, Heim, Bugbee. 3B--UB, Heim, Finder. HR--BEA, Reis.

