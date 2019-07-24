American Legion
SENIORS
A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
At Sherman Field
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 3, Carpetland 1
JC Brager 5, Judd's Brothers 4
Anderson Ford 9, Sampson Construction 0
Saturday's results
Sampson Construction 9, x-Judd's Brothers 7, 9 inn.
Pinnacle Bank 2, Union Bank 1
Anderson Ford 3, JC Brager 2
Monday's results
Union Bank 7, x-Sampson Construction 3
Carpetland 8, x-JC Brager 4
Pinnacle Bank 11, Anderson Ford 10, 10 inn.
Tuesday's results
Anderson Ford 2, x-Union Bank 1
Carpetland 6, Pinnacle Bank 4
Wednesday's games
Anderson Ford 5, Carpetland 3
Pinnacle Bank 14, Anderson Ford 0, 6 inn.
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
A-1 at Millard
Papillion-La Vista 10, Elkhorn 2
A-4 at Papillion-La Vista South
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Millard North 6
A-6 at Columbus
Gretna 9, Grand Island 1
Fremont 6, Gretna 0
B-2 at Springfield
Wahoo 8, Ashland 0
B-3 at Blair
Bennington 12, Blair 2, 5 inn.
B-4 at York
Seward 8, Valparaiso 0, 5 inn.
Seward vs. Crete, 8 p.m.
C-4 at Wilber
Southern 3, Johnson County Central 2
JUNIORS
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Den Hartog Field
Tuesday's results
On to College 7, Sandhills Global 4
Vermeer High-Plains 7, Carpetland 6
Wednesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
In McCook
Hickman 15, Central City 0
CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT
In Plymouth
Syracuse 9, Tekamah-Herman 4
PWG vs. Louisville-Weeping Water, 8 p.m.