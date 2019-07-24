{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Sherman Field

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 3, Carpetland 1

JC Brager 5, Judd's Brothers 4

Anderson Ford 9, Sampson Construction 0

Saturday's results

Sampson Construction 9, x-Judd's Brothers 7, 9 inn.

Pinnacle Bank 2, Union Bank 1

Anderson Ford 3, JC Brager 2

Monday's results

Union Bank 7, x-Sampson Construction 3

Carpetland 8, x-JC Brager 4

Pinnacle Bank 11, Anderson Ford 10, 10 inn.

Tuesday's results

Anderson Ford 2, x-Union Bank 1

Carpetland 6, Pinnacle Bank 4

Wednesday's games

Anderson Ford 5, Carpetland 3

Pinnacle Bank 14, Anderson Ford 0, 6 inn.

OTHER TOURNAMENTS

A-1 at Millard

Papillion-La Vista 10, Elkhorn 2

A-4 at Papillion-La Vista South

Papillion-La Vista South 12, Millard North 6

A-6 at Columbus

Gretna 9, Grand Island 1

Fremont 6, Gretna 0

B-2 at Springfield

Wahoo 8, Ashland 0

B-3 at Blair

Bennington 12, Blair 2, 5 inn.

B-4 at York

Seward 8, Valparaiso 0, 5 inn.

Seward vs. Crete, 8 p.m.

C-4 at Wilber

Southern 3, Johnson County Central 2

JUNIORS

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Den Hartog Field

Tuesday's results

On to College 7, Sandhills Global 4

Vermeer High-Plains 7, Carpetland 6

Wednesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

In McCook

Hickman 15, Central City 0

CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT

In Plymouth

Syracuse 9, Tekamah-Herman 4

PWG vs. Louisville-Weeping Water, 8 p.m.

