American Legion baseball scores, summaries, 7/24
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, summaries, 7/24

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

Wednesday's results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2

Thursday's results

Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3

Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2 

JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0

JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1

Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3

Sunday's games

Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Chick-fil-A, 7 p.m. 

Monday's games

Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.

Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m. 

Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.

Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m. 

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Auburn 11, Plattsmouth 2

Beatrice 9, Ashland 1

Waverly 6, Mount Michael 5

ANDERSON FORD 13, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3

Anderson Ford   102(10)0 --13 14 
Sampson Construction  30000 --

W--Hasenpflug. L--Vanderford. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, Wesslund, Tinert; SC, Brandt. 3B--AF, A. Bishop.

JC BRAGER 3, UNION BANK 1

Union Bank 0010000--152
JC Brager 101100x--382

W--Wilken. L--Mitchell. S--Topil. 2B--UB, Moore, Vodicka; JCB, Craft, Doty. HR--JCB, Doty.

PINNACLE BANK 15, CHICK-FIL-A 0

Chick-fil-A  00000--024
Pinnacle Bank  2490x--15120

W--Semin. L--N/A. 2B--PB, Morrow, Arsiaga. 3B--PB, Dunsmore, Morrow, Aberg.

High school baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News