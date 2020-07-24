American Legion baseball scores, summaries, 7/24

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
Wednesday's results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2
Thursday's results
Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3
Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2
JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0
JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1
Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3
Sunday's games
Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Chick-fil-A, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Auburn 11, Plattsmouth 2
Beatrice 9, Ashland 1
Waverly 6, Mount Michael 5
ANDERSON FORD 13, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3
|Anderson Ford
|102
|(10)0
|--
|13
|14
|0
|Sampson Construction
|300
|00
|--
|3
|4
|1
W--Hasenpflug. L--Vanderford. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, Wesslund, Tinert; SC, Brandt. 3B--AF, A. Bishop.
JC BRAGER 3, UNION BANK 1
|Union Bank
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|5
|2
|JC Brager
|101
|100
|x
|--
|3
|8
|2
W--Wilken. L--Mitchell. S--Topil. 2B--UB, Moore, Vodicka; JCB, Craft, Doty. HR--JCB, Doty.
PINNACLE BANK 15, CHICK-FIL-A 0
|Chick-fil-A
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|4
|Pinnacle Bank
|249
|0x
|--
|15
|12
|0
W--Semin. L--N/A. 2B--PB, Morrow, Arsiaga. 3B--PB, Dunsmore, Morrow, Aberg.
