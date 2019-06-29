American Legion
PETE AND COACH K TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
At Sherman Field
Union Bank 4, Anderson Ford 0
Omaha Westside 12, Union Bank 3
Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Skutt 4
Fremont 12, Omaha Skutt 2
Fremont 17, Anderson Ford 4
At Den Hartog
Pinnacle Bank 11, Omaha Burke 3
Omaha Burke 6, Carpetland 4
Waverly 16, Sampson Construction 4
Waverly 16, Pinnacle Bank 8, 6 inn.
Carpetland 11, Sampson Construction 0
At Densmore 2
JC Brager 5, Judds Brothers 1
Elkhorn 7, Judd's Brothers 2
Elkhorn 10, Ralston 2
Sioux Falls West 9, Ralston 6
Sioux Falls West 9, JC Brager 8
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog
Omaha Skutt 8, Union Bank 3
Omaha Skutt 11, Anderson Ford 4
Omaha Westside 9, Anderson Ford 1
Omaha Westside 4, Fremont 1
Fremont 15, Union Bank 1
At Densmore 2
Omaha Burke 15, Sampson Construction 4
Omaha Burke 8, Waverly 6
Carpetland 6, Waverly 3
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 3
Carpetland 13, Pinnacle Bank 6
At Sherman Field
JC Brager 6, Ralston 1
Ralston 6, Judd's Brothers 5
Elkhorn 2, JC Brager 0
Elkhorn 3, Sioux Falls West 2
Judds Brothers 10, Sioux Falls West 8
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn, 9 a.m., Sherman Field
Fremont vs. Carpetland, 9 a.m., Hartog
Semifinal winners, noon, Haymarket Park
OTHER SCORES
Ashland 2, Omaha Central 1
Beaver Crossing 10, Malcolm 9
Blair 9, Omaha North 2
Complete Game 12, Hickman 10
Denton 15, Brainard 5
Fort Calhoun 6, Kearney 2
Hastings 7, Papillion-La Vista 3
Kearney 5, Millard South 2
Kearney 7, Bellevue East 2
Malcolm 14, Garland 8
Malcolm 11, Adams 3
Millard West 7, Grand Island Home Federal 3
Papillion-La Vista 10, Grand Island Home Federal 3
Schwisow Construction 9, Elkhorn South 1
OMAHA SKUTT 11, ANDERSON FORD 4
|Omaha Skutt
|422
|000
|3
|--
|11
|10
|1
|Anderson Ford
|201
|100
|0
|--
|4
|7
|1
W--Vollmer. L--Bishop. 2B--OS, Maran 2, Kirkpatrick; AF, Leitschuck. 3B--AF, Leitschuck.
Highlights--Alex Maran went 4-for-5 with two doubles to lead Skutt. Gavyn Lietschuck, Aiden Bishop and Matthew Mangels each had two hits for Anderson Ford.
PINNACLE BANK 8, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3
|Sampson Construction
|210
|000
|--
|3
|9
|6
|Pinnacle Bank
|301
|31X
|--
|8
|7
|1
W--N/A. L--Shoemaker. 2B--Sampson Construction, Mcneil. 3B--Sampson Construction, Arsiaga, Sartori.
Highlights--Eli Friend went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Sampson Construction in the loss.
OMAHA BURKE 15, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 4
|Sampson Construction
|102
|01
|--
|4
|4
|2
|Omaha Burke
|3(10)0
|2x
|--
|15
|13
|1
W--Hewitt. L--Wagner. 2B--SC, Trevarrow, Sluka; OB, Olson, Hicks 2, Lortz. 3B--OB, Klendz.
Highlights--Lortz went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs for Omaha Burke. Colby Sluka went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Sampson Construction.
FREMONT 15, UNION BANK 1
|Fremont
|(13)20
|0
|--
|15
|15
|0
|Union Bank
|001
|0
|--
|1
|3
|2
W--N/A. L--Punteney.
Highlights--AJ Punteney allowed 14 runs in one inning pitched, but was only charged for two earned runs in the loss.
SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 9, ELKHORN SOUTH 1
|Schwisow Construction
|111
|42
|--
|9
|6
|1
|Elkhorn South
|010
|00
|--
|1
|1
|5
W--Edwards. L--Crocker. 2B--SC, Eskens; ES, Owens.
Highlights--Christian Edwards allowed only one hit in five innings and struck out three. Tyler Wendt and Andrew Eskens each drove in two runs for Schwisow Construction.
RALSTON 6, JUDDS BROTHERS 5
|Ralston
|130
|020
|--
|6
|3
|5
|Judds Brothers
|210
|002
|--
|5
|6
|4
W--Holm. L--Wise. 2B--JB, Bruss.
Highlights--Kaleb Holm pitched a complete game, scattering six hits. Cody Bruss led Judds, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
ELKHORN 2, JC BRAGER 0
|Elkhorn
|000
|002
|0
|--
|2
|5
|1
|JC Brager
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|4
|0
W--Christo. L--Trumbley.
Highlights--Drew Christo struck out nine in a complete-game effort for Elkhorn. Devin Trumbley also pitched a complete game, and struck out six.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 9, ANDERSON FORD 1
|Omaha Westside
|006
|03
|--
|9
|9
|0
|Anderson Ford
|001
|00
|--
|1
|2
|1
W--Jackson. L--Bailey. 2B--OW, Jackson, Schneiderman; AF, Hood. 3B--OW, Payton.
Highlights--Aidan Jackson struck out 10 and limited Anderson Ford to two hits. Jackson also had three hits and drove in three runs.
OMAHA BURKE 8, WAVERLY 6
|Waverly
|320
|000
|1
|--
|6
|7
|0
|Omaha Burke
|250
|001
|0
|--
|8
|12
|0
W--Knop. L--Lanik. 2B--WAV, Kozal, Brown. 3B--WAV, Jordon.
Highlights--Nolan Brown drove in two, and Ian Steinmeyer had two hits for Waverly.
JC BRAGER 6, RALSTON 1
|Ralston
|000
|000
|1
|--
|1
|3
|1
|JC Brager
|100
|023
|x
|--
|6
|6
|1
W--Kraus. L--Jaron. 2B--RAL, Caleb.
Highlights--Jackson Kraus pitched 6 1/3 innings, struck out five and allowed only two hits. Everson Ewoldt had two hits and Andrew Duncan had two RBIs for Brager.
JUDDS BROTHERS 10, SIOUX FALLS WEST 8
|Judds Brothers
|190
|0
|--
|10
|8
|2
|Sioux Falls West
|323
|0
|--
|8
|6
|2
W--Fuchs. L--N/A. 2B--Judds Brothers, Green.
Highlights--Colby Helmstadter went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
CARPETLAND 6, WAVERLY 3
|Waverly
|000
|201
|--
|3
|8
|5
|Carpetland
|410
|01x
|--
|6
|11
|1
W--Kasl. L--Kozal. S--Goodyear. 2B--WAV, Davenport; CL, Larson 2, Wilke 2. 3B--WAV, Hovelsrud.
Highlights--Asa Wilke and Jack Larson each had two doubles, and Braden Sellon added two hits for Carpetland. Treyton Kozal and Jay Adams each had two hits for Waverly.
OMAHA SKUTT 8, UNION BANK 3
|Omaha Skutt
|100
|033
|1
|--
|8
|14
|2
|Union Bank
|020
|100
|0
|--
|3
|4
|2
W--Barton. L--Aldridge. 2B--OS, Naran 2, Oswald 2, Stevens 2; UB, Leggett, Punteney. HR--OS, Austin, Oswald.
Highlights--Austin Oswald went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs to lead Omaha Skutt.