American Legion

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Alexandria 1, Millard West 0

Anderson Ford 4, Millard Sox 3

Anderson Ford 9, Lexington (Ky.) 0, 6 inn.

Carpetland 11, Bemidji (Minn.) 0, 5 inn.

Gretna 3, Kearney 2

Judds Brothers 5, Beatrice 0

Millard West 8, Mankato, Minn. 0

Moorehead, Minn. 8, Carpetland 7

Papillion-La Vista 9, Pierre, S.D. 0

Papillion-LV South 5, Sioux Falls (S.D.) West 1

Pinnacle Bank 5, Illinois Steel 2

Union Bank 2, Blue Springs, Mo. 0

Union Bank 10, Branson, Mo. 2

JUNIORS

Vermeer-High Plains 11, Gretna 7

ANDERSON FORD 4, MILLARD SOX 3, 9 INN.

Millard Sox  000 000 102 --
Anderson Ford  000 001003--4

W--A. Bishop. L--NA. S--Hasenpflug. 2B--AF, A. Bishop, Leitschuck, Lottman. HR--AF, Bailey.

Highlights--Michael Bailey's walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted Anderson Ford to the win. Aiden Bishop pitched 8 1/3 innings, striking out eight.

ANDERSON FORD 9, LEXINGTON 0, 6 INN.

Anderson Ford   003 015 --
Lexington   000 000 --

W--Gubbels. L--Leibert. 2B--AF, Leitschuck. HR--AF, Gubbels.

Highlights--Anderson Ford's Kaden Gubbels threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 batters in a six-inning shutout of Lexington. Gubbels added a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.

CARPETLAND 11, BEMIDJI 0, 5 INN.

Carpetland   050 42 --11 11 
Bemidji   000 00 --

W--Wragge. 2B--CL, Bell, Heywood, Volquardsen.

Highlights--Austin Gaines went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Carpetland.

JUDDS BROTHERS 5, BEATRICE 0

Judds Brothers  004 001 --
Beatrice  000 000 --

W--Robertson. L--Vater.

Highlights--Tyler Robertson struck out five batters in a complete-game shutout win for Judds Brothers.

MOORHEAD, MINN. 8, CARPETLAND 7

Moorhead  250 010 --113
Carpetland  500 020 --10 

W--NA. L--Schneider. 2B--CL, Deisley, Kasl.

Highlights--Jack Larson, Brady Bell, Grant Deisley and Austin Schneider had two hits each for Carpetland.

UNION BANK 2, BLUE SPRINGS, MO. 0

Union Bank  002000 -- 1
Blue Springs  000 000 --2

W--Punteney. L--N/A.

Highlights--Union Bank's AJ Puteney scattered five hits in a complete-game effort.

UNION BANK 10, BRANSON, MO. 2

Union Bank   304 03 --10 
Branson   101 00 --

W--Dudek. L--N/A. 3B--UB, Unger.

Highlights--Noah Unger had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to lead Union Bank.

