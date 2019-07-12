American Legion
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Alexandria 1, Millard West 0
Anderson Ford 4, Millard Sox 3
Anderson Ford 9, Lexington (Ky.) 0, 6 inn.
Carpetland 11, Bemidji (Minn.) 0, 5 inn.
Gretna 3, Kearney 2
Judds Brothers 5, Beatrice 0
Millard West 8, Mankato, Minn. 0
Moorehead, Minn. 8, Carpetland 7
Papillion-La Vista 9, Pierre, S.D. 0
Papillion-LV South 5, Sioux Falls (S.D.) West 1
Pinnacle Bank 5, Illinois Steel 2
Union Bank 2, Blue Springs, Mo. 0
Union Bank 10, Branson, Mo. 2
JUNIORS
Vermeer-High Plains 11, Gretna 7
ANDERSON FORD 4, MILLARD SOX 3, 9 INN.
|Millard Sox
|000
|000
|102
|--
|3
|7
|0
|Anderson Ford
|000
|001
|003
|--
|4
|7
|1
W--A. Bishop. L--NA. S--Hasenpflug. 2B--AF, A. Bishop, Leitschuck, Lottman. HR--AF, Bailey.
Highlights--Michael Bailey's walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted Anderson Ford to the win. Aiden Bishop pitched 8 1/3 innings, striking out eight.
ANDERSON FORD 9, LEXINGTON 0, 6 INN.
|Anderson Ford
|003
|015
|--
|9
|7
|1
|Lexington
|000
|000
|--
|0
|0
|1
W--Gubbels. L--Leibert. 2B--AF, Leitschuck. HR--AF, Gubbels.
Highlights--Anderson Ford's Kaden Gubbels threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 batters in a six-inning shutout of Lexington. Gubbels added a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.
CARPETLAND 11, BEMIDJI 0, 5 INN.
|Carpetland
|050
|42
|--
|11
|11
|0
|Bemidji
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|2
W--Wragge. 2B--CL, Bell, Heywood, Volquardsen.
Highlights--Austin Gaines went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Carpetland.
JUDDS BROTHERS 5, BEATRICE 0
|Judds Brothers
|004
|001
|0
|--
|5
|8
|0
|Beatrice
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|5
|2
W--Robertson. L--Vater.
Highlights--Tyler Robertson struck out five batters in a complete-game shutout win for Judds Brothers.
MOORHEAD, MINN. 8, CARPETLAND 7
|Moorhead
|250
|010
|0
|--
|8
|11
|3
|Carpetland
|500
|020
|0
|--
|7
|10
|1
W--NA. L--Schneider. 2B--CL, Deisley, Kasl.
Highlights--Jack Larson, Brady Bell, Grant Deisley and Austin Schneider had two hits each for Carpetland.
UNION BANK 2, BLUE SPRINGS, MO. 0
|Union Bank
|002
|000
|0
|--
|2
|3
|1
|Blue Springs
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|5
|2
W--Punteney. L--N/A.
Highlights--Union Bank's AJ Puteney scattered five hits in a complete-game effort.
UNION BANK 10, BRANSON, MO. 2
|Union Bank
|304
|03
|--
|10
|8
|1
|Branson
|101
|00
|--
|2
|1
|1
W--Dudek. L--N/A. 3B--UB, Unger.
Highlights--Noah Unger had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to lead Union Bank.