American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/9
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/9

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Fairbury 5, BDS 3

Judds Brothers 4, Concordia 0

Louisville/Weeping Water 8, Auburn 4

Millard Sox 14, Judds Brothers 8

Nebraska City 7, Pinnacle Bank 6

Waverly 4, JC Brager 2

JUDDS BROTHERS 4, OMAHA CONCORDIA 0

Judds Brothers 020 101 --10 
Concordia   000 000 --

W--Bruss. L--Otten. 2B--JB, Bruss, McLain. 3B--JB, Stroh.

Highlights--Cody Bruss pitched a complete-game one-hitter and had two hits to lead Judds Brothers.

NEBRASKA CITY 7, PINNACLE BANK 6

Pinnacle Bank 2000301--693
Nebraska City 1001032--7101

W--N/A. L--Lockert. 2B--PB, Smith, Morrow, Aberg; NC, 2. HR--NC, 1.

Highlights--Jake Aberg and Camden White each had two hits and two runs scored for Pinnacle Bank.

MILLARD SOX 14, JUDDS BROTHERS 8

Millard Sox 001200056--14113
Judds Brothers 000001250--8118

W--N/A. L--Manske. 2B--MS, 1; JB, Manske, McLain. 

Highlights--Giving up six runs in the ninth doomed mistake-prone Judds Brothers, which got three hits from Daustin Manske and two each by Logan Hunt and Jake Green. Colby Heimstadter left after seven innings, allowing two earned runs, before things fell apart for Judds Brothers, which allowed nine unearned runs.

WAVERLY 4, JC BRAGER 2

Waverly  120 000 --
JC Brager  010 001 --

W--Schawang. L--Aldridge. S--Black. 2B--WAV, Schawang, Steinmeyer; JC, Swanson.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
