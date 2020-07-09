American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/9

American Legion
SENIORS
Fairbury 5, BDS 3
Judds Brothers 4, Concordia 0
Louisville/Weeping Water 8, Auburn 4
Millard Sox 14, Judds Brothers 8
Nebraska City 7, Pinnacle Bank 6
Waverly 4, JC Brager 2
JUDDS BROTHERS 4, OMAHA CONCORDIA 0
|Judds Brothers
|020
|101
|0
|--
|4
|10
|0
|Concordia
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|1
|1
W--Bruss. L--Otten. 2B--JB, Bruss, McLain. 3B--JB, Stroh.
Highlights--Cody Bruss pitched a complete-game one-hitter and had two hits to lead Judds Brothers.
NEBRASKA CITY 7, PINNACLE BANK 6
|Pinnacle Bank
|200
|030
|1
|--
|6
|9
|3
|Nebraska City
|100
|103
|2
|--
|7
|10
|1
W--N/A. L--Lockert. 2B--PB, Smith, Morrow, Aberg; NC, 2. HR--NC, 1.
Highlights--Jake Aberg and Camden White each had two hits and two runs scored for Pinnacle Bank.
MILLARD SOX 14, JUDDS BROTHERS 8
|Millard Sox
|001
|200
|056
|--
|14
|11
|3
|Judds Brothers
|000
|001
|250
|--
|8
|11
|8
W--N/A. L--Manske. 2B--MS, 1; JB, Manske, McLain.
Highlights--Giving up six runs in the ninth doomed mistake-prone Judds Brothers, which got three hits from Daustin Manske and two each by Logan Hunt and Jake Green. Colby Heimstadter left after seven innings, allowing two earned runs, before things fell apart for Judds Brothers, which allowed nine unearned runs.
WAVERLY 4, JC BRAGER 2
|Waverly
|120
|000
|1
|--
|4
|4
|0
|JC Brager
|010
|001
|0
|--
|2
|1
|0
W--Schawang. L--Aldridge. S--Black. 2B--WAV, Schawang, Steinmeyer; JC, Swanson.
