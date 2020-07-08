American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/8
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/8

Judds Brothers vs. Platteview, 7.8

Platteview second baseman Dylan Roesler (left) tags out Judds Brothers pinch runner Jordan Sacks as Sacks tries to steal second on Wednesday at Sherman Field. Judds Brothers prevailed 10-2.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 11, Beatrice 4

Ashland 8, Millard Black Sox 2

Auburn 7, EMN 5

Carpet Land 10, Archbishop Bergan 9

Creighton Prep 6, Pinnacle Bank 5

Crete 10, Malcolm 2

Elkhorn 9, Columbus 2

Plattsmouth 3, Fairbury 1

JC Brager 6, Sampson Construction 1

Judds Brothers 10, Platteview 2

Kearney 13, McCook 0

Norfolk 5-6, Grand Island 2-5

Union Bank 8, Gretna 5

JUNIORS

Ashland 10, Millard Black Sox 2

Sampson Construction 10, Vermeer High Plains 0

ANDERSON FORD 11, BEATRICE 4

Beatrice 1101100--453
Anderson Ford 420005x--11110

W--Steiger. L--n/a. 2B--Bea, Burroughs, Deboer; AF, A. Bishop (2), Mason, Seip (2). HR--AF, T. Bishop.

Highlights--Anderson Ford's Aiden Bishop and Kade Seip combined to go 5-for-6 with two doubles and two RBIs apiece. Tyler Bishop went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs. Cooper Wesslund also scored three times.

CARPET LAND 10, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 9

Archbishop Bergan 1022121--971
Carpet Land 1200601--10173

W--Gaines. L--Benson. 2B--CL, Larson, Senstock. 3B--AB, Glause; CL, Brink. 

Highlights--Brayan Van Meter's one-out single in drove in Jaelyn Welch for the walk-off win for Carpet Land. Jack Larson went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.

JC BRAGER 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 1

Sampson Construction 0000100--142
JC Brager 011022x--671

W--Craft. L--Brandt. S--Pfundt. 2B--SC, Brandt; JCB, Steer. 3B--JCB, Wilken. HR--JCB, Swanson.

Highlights--David Swanson went 3-for-3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for JC Brager. Sam Craft got the win with five strikeouts in four-plus innings of work. Tristan Brandt had an RBI double to drive in Sampson's only run.

JUDDS BROTHERS 10, PLATTEVIEW 2

Platteview  000110--271
Judds Brothers  200152--1083

W--Green. L--n/a. 2B--P, 1; JB, Duncan, Wilber. 

Highlights--Devan McLain went 2-for-2 for Judds Brothers, and his two-run single helped blow the game open in Judds' five-run fifth inning. Brendan Wilber also went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. 

CREIGHTON PREP 6, PINNACLE BANK 5

Pinnacle Bank 0020030--521
Creighton Prep 0000231--694

W--n/a. L--Lee. 2B--CP, 1. 3B--CP, 1. 

Highlights--Pinnacle Bank took advantage of an error, a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball on its way to a three-run sixth inning and a 5-2 lead before Prep rallied. Andrew Bohrer scored a run and had an RBI.

