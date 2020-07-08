American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/8

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 11, Beatrice 4
Ashland 8, Millard Black Sox 2
Auburn 7, EMN 5
Carpet Land 10, Archbishop Bergan 9
Creighton Prep 6, Pinnacle Bank 5
Crete 10, Malcolm 2
Elkhorn 9, Columbus 2
Plattsmouth 3, Fairbury 1
JC Brager 6, Sampson Construction 1
Judds Brothers 10, Platteview 2
Kearney 13, McCook 0
Norfolk 5-6, Grand Island 2-5
Union Bank 8, Gretna 5
JUNIORS
Ashland 10, Millard Black Sox 2
Sampson Construction 10, Vermeer High Plains 0
ANDERSON FORD 11, BEATRICE 4
|Beatrice
|110
|110
|0
|--
|4
|5
|3
|Anderson Ford
|420
|005
|x
|--
|11
|11
|0
W--Steiger. L--n/a. 2B--Bea, Burroughs, Deboer; AF, A. Bishop (2), Mason, Seip (2). HR--AF, T. Bishop.
Highlights--Anderson Ford's Aiden Bishop and Kade Seip combined to go 5-for-6 with two doubles and two RBIs apiece. Tyler Bishop went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs. Cooper Wesslund also scored three times.
CARPET LAND 10, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 9
|Archbishop Bergan
|102
|212
|1
|--
|9
|7
|1
|Carpet Land
|120
|060
|1
|--
|10
|17
|3
W--Gaines. L--Benson. 2B--CL, Larson, Senstock. 3B--AB, Glause; CL, Brink.
Highlights--Brayan Van Meter's one-out single in drove in Jaelyn Welch for the walk-off win for Carpet Land. Jack Larson went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
JC BRAGER 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 1
|Sampson Construction
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|4
|2
|JC Brager
|011
|022
|x
|--
|6
|7
|1
W--Craft. L--Brandt. S--Pfundt. 2B--SC, Brandt; JCB, Steer. 3B--JCB, Wilken. HR--JCB, Swanson.
Highlights--David Swanson went 3-for-3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for JC Brager. Sam Craft got the win with five strikeouts in four-plus innings of work. Tristan Brandt had an RBI double to drive in Sampson's only run.
JUDDS BROTHERS 10, PLATTEVIEW 2
|Platteview
|000
|110
|--
|2
|7
|1
|Judds Brothers
|200
|152
|--
|10
|8
|3
W--Green. L--n/a. 2B--P, 1; JB, Duncan, Wilber.
Highlights--Devan McLain went 2-for-2 for Judds Brothers, and his two-run single helped blow the game open in Judds' five-run fifth inning. Brendan Wilber also went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.
CREIGHTON PREP 6, PINNACLE BANK 5
|Pinnacle Bank
|002
|003
|0
|--
|5
|2
|1
|Creighton Prep
|000
|023
|1
|--
|6
|9
|4
W--n/a. L--Lee. 2B--CP, 1. 3B--CP, 1.
Highlights--Pinnacle Bank took advantage of an error, a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball on its way to a three-run sixth inning and a 5-2 lead before Prep rallied. Andrew Bohrer scored a run and had an RBI.
