American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/7
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/7

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Carpet Land vs. Anderson Ford, 7.7

Anderson Ford starting pitcher Bradyn Hasenpflug delivers to the plate against Carpet Land on Tuesday during an American Legion game at Sherman Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 10, Pinnacle Bank 6 

Carpet Land 8, Anderson Ford 5

Elkhorn 7, Hickman 6

Elmwood-Murdock 5, Malcolm 0 

Fairfield 10, Fairbury 4 

JC Brager 9, Fremont 2

Judds Brothers 9, Gretna 2

Louisville-Weeping Water 7, Ashland 2

Rixstine 10, Lincoln Orthopedic 1

Union Bank 7, Sampson Construction 0

Waterloo-Valley 13, Auburn 12

JC BRAGER 9, FREMONT 2

JC Brager 20001060--9111
Fremont 00011000--231

W--Duncan. L--Glause. 2B--JCB, Doty, Duncan, Pfundt, Swanson, Wilken; Fre, Glause, Sintek. 3B--JCB, Swanson, Wilken. 

Highlights--Andrew Duncan of JC Brager had nine strikeouts in his complete-game three-hitter, and also doubled and drove in three runs at the plate. David Swanson doubled and tripled, drove in three runs and scored.

UNION BANK 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Union Bank  110 122 --
Sampson Construction  000 000 --

W--Hodge. L--Salisbury. 2B--UB, Nottlemann.

Highlights--Union Bank starter Carter Hodge threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits and fanning four batters.

BEATRICE 10, PINNACLE BANK 6 

Beatrice  000 252 --10 12 3
Pinnacle Bank  101 112 --12 

W--Zabokrtsky. L--Lockert. 2B--B, Deboer, Russell; PB, White, Arsiaga, Mathews. 3B--PB, Lee.

Highlights--Tyler Sass went 3-for-4 to lead Pinnacle Bank while five different players recorded multiple hits for Beatrice, including doubles from Adam Deboer and Aiden Russell.

CARPET LAND 8, ANDERSON FORD 5

Carpet Land  000 032 --10 
Anderson Ford  100 004 --

W--Larson. L--Gubbels. S--Bell. 2B--CL, Erikson; AF, Seip. 3B--CL, Bell, Van Meter, Walters.

Highlights--Tyson Romero pitched 5 1/3 innings for Carpet Land, allowing two earned runs on three hits. 

JUDDS BROTHERS 9, GRETNA 2 

Gretna  000 020 --
Judds Brothers  101 007 --

W--Hite. L--n/a. 2B--JB, Bruss 2, Hite. 3B--G, 1.

Highlights--Judds Brothers' Cody Bruss went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. 

RIXSTINE 10, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 1 

Lincoln Orthopedic 100 00 --
Rixstine 260 02 --1010 

W--Thacker. L--Bingham. 2B--LO, Bell; R, Thacker, Aschwege, Mollhoff, N/A. 

Highlights--Rixstine broke the game open with a six-run second inning fueled by RBIs from four different players.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News