American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/7

American Legion
SENIORS
Beatrice 10, Pinnacle Bank 6
Carpet Land 8, Anderson Ford 5
Elkhorn 7, Hickman 6
Elmwood-Murdock 5, Malcolm 0
Fairfield 10, Fairbury 4
JC Brager 9, Fremont 2
Judds Brothers 9, Gretna 2
Louisville-Weeping Water 7, Ashland 2
Rixstine 10, Lincoln Orthopedic 1
Union Bank 7, Sampson Construction 0
Waterloo-Valley 13, Auburn 12
|JC Brager
|200
|010
|60
|--
|9
|11
|1
|Fremont
|000
|110
|00
|--
|2
|3
|1
W--Duncan. L--Glause. 2B--JCB, Doty, Duncan, Pfundt, Swanson, Wilken; Fre, Glause, Sintek. 3B--JCB, Swanson, Wilken.
Highlights--Andrew Duncan of JC Brager had nine strikeouts in his complete-game three-hitter, and also doubled and drove in three runs at the plate. David Swanson doubled and tripled, drove in three runs and scored.
|Union Bank
|110
|122
|0
|--
|7
|6
|0
|Sampson Construction
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|3
|3
W--Hodge. L--Salisbury. 2B--UB, Nottlemann.
Highlights--Union Bank starter Carter Hodge threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits and fanning four batters.
|Beatrice
|000
|252
|1
|--
|10
|12
|3
|Pinnacle Bank
|101
|112
|0
|--
|6
|12
|2
W--Zabokrtsky. L--Lockert. 2B--B, Deboer, Russell; PB, White, Arsiaga, Mathews. 3B--PB, Lee.
Highlights--Tyler Sass went 3-for-4 to lead Pinnacle Bank while five different players recorded multiple hits for Beatrice, including doubles from Adam Deboer and Aiden Russell.
|Carpet Land
|000
|032
|3
|--
|8
|10
|1
|Anderson Ford
|100
|004
|0
|--
|5
|5
|1
W--Larson. L--Gubbels. S--Bell. 2B--CL, Erikson; AF, Seip. 3B--CL, Bell, Van Meter, Walters.
Highlights--Tyson Romero pitched 5 1/3 innings for Carpet Land, allowing two earned runs on three hits.
|Gretna
|000
|020
|0
|--
|2
|4
|2
|Judds Brothers
|101
|007
|x
|--
|9
|7
|3
W--Hite. L--n/a. 2B--JB, Bruss 2, Hite. 3B--G, 1.
Highlights--Judds Brothers' Cody Bruss went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|100
|00
|--
|1
|7
|7
|Rixstine
|260
|02
|--
|10
|10
|0
W--Thacker. L--Bingham. 2B--LO, Bell; R, Thacker, Aschwege, Mollhoff, N/A.
Highlights--Rixstine broke the game open with a six-run second inning fueled by RBIs from four different players.
