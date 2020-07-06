American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/6

American Legion
SENIORS
Auburn 9, Wahoo 7
Ashland 9, Lincoln Orthopedic 4
Hickman 4, Springfield 3
Omaha South 11, Beatrice 8
JUNIORS
Ashland 9, Lincoln Christian 8
Sampson Construction 18, Crete 2
Sutton 10, Sampson Construction 6
ASHLAND- 9, LINCOLN ORTHPEDIC 4
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|000
|111
|1
|--
|4
|4
|3
|Ashland
|700
|110
|X
|--
|9
|5
|4
W--Washburn. L--Kidder. 2B--AG, H. Washburn.
Highlights--Hunter Washburn led Ashland offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.
