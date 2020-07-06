American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/6
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/6

American Legion

SENIORS

Auburn 9, Wahoo 7

Ashland 9, Lincoln Orthopedic 4

Hickman 4, Springfield 3

Omaha South 11, Beatrice 8

JUNIORS

Ashland 9, Lincoln Christian 8

Sampson Construction 18, Crete 2

Sutton 10, Sampson Construction 6

ASHLAND- 9, LINCOLN ORTHPEDIC  4

Lincoln Orthopedic 000 111 --
Ashland  700 110 --

W--Washburn. L--Kidder. 2B--AG, H. Washburn.

Highlights--Hunter Washburn led Ashland offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
