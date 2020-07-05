American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/5
SENIORS

Ashland 18, Malcolm 7

Anderson Ford 7, Millard Sox 5

Beatrice 4-3, Plattsmouth 1-11

Bellevue West 3-5, Carpet Land 2-3

Blair 11, Crete 2

Grand Island 13, Papillion-La Vista 0

Mount Michael 13, Lincoln Orthopedic 3

Omaha Gross 6, Kearney 4

Pinnacle Bank 10, Next Level (Mo.) 4

Waverly 12, Springfield 2

JUNIORS

Ashland 7, Malcolm 0

ANDERSON FORD 7, MILLARD SOX 5

Anderson Ford  010 011 --12 
Millard Sox  100 040 --

W--Wesslund. L--Schuchardt. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, A. Bishop (2); MS, Vaslow.

Highlights--A two-out error by Millard Sox led to the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning for Anderson Ford. Aiden Bishop had three hits, including two doubles for Anderson Ford.

BELLEVUE WEST 3, CARPET LAND 2

Carpet Land 0001010--266
Bellevue West 101010x--330

W--Toman. L--Schneider. 2B--CL, Mosser; BW, Schneider (2).

Highlights--Charlie Mosser of Carpet Land had an RBI double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth, driving in Jaelyn Welch both times.

BELLEVUE WEST 5, CARPET LAND 3

Carpet Land 0010200--351
Bellevue West 102020x--561

W--Kephart. L--Beer. 3B--CL, Larson. HR--BW, Anderson.

Highlights--Jack Larson hit an RBI triple and then scored on Sam Wragge's single to help Carpet Land tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning before Bellevue West regained control in the bottom half of the inning.

MOUNT MICHAEL 13, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 3

Lincoln Orthopedic  00030--344
Mount Michael  2191x--13121

W--McMahon. L--Lanka. 2B--LO, H. Ball, T. Ball; MM, Crnkovich, DeMayo (2).

Highlights--Teddy Ball went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Lincoln Orthopedic. Hank Ball went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

PINNACLE BANK 10, NEXT LEVEL (MO.) 4

Pinnacle Bank  000 037 --10 
Next Level   011 101 --

W--Aberg. L--n/a. 2B--PB, Arsiaga.

Highlights--Telo Arsiaga had two hits and Tyler Sass drove in two runs as Pinnacle Bank finished strong to pick up the win.

