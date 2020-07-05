American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/5

American Legion
SENIORS
Ashland 18, Malcolm 7
Anderson Ford 7, Millard Sox 5
Beatrice 4-3, Plattsmouth 1-11
Bellevue West 3-5, Carpet Land 2-3
Blair 11, Crete 2
Grand Island 13, Papillion-La Vista 0
Mount Michael 13, Lincoln Orthopedic 3
Omaha Gross 6, Kearney 4
Pinnacle Bank 10, Next Level (Mo.) 4
Waverly 12, Springfield 2
JUNIORS
Ashland 7, Malcolm 0
ANDERSON FORD 7, MILLARD SOX 5
|Anderson Ford
|010
|011
|4
|--
|7
|12
|1
|Millard Sox
|100
|040
|0
|--
|5
|7
|2
W--Wesslund. L--Schuchardt. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, A. Bishop (2); MS, Vaslow.
Highlights--A two-out error by Millard Sox led to the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning for Anderson Ford. Aiden Bishop had three hits, including two doubles for Anderson Ford.
BELLEVUE WEST 3, CARPET LAND 2
|Carpet Land
|000
|101
|0
|--
|2
|6
|6
|Bellevue West
|101
|010
|x
|--
|3
|3
|0
W--Toman. L--Schneider. 2B--CL, Mosser; BW, Schneider (2).
Highlights--Charlie Mosser of Carpet Land had an RBI double in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth, driving in Jaelyn Welch both times.
BELLEVUE WEST 5, CARPET LAND 3
|Carpet Land
|001
|020
|0
|--
|3
|5
|1
|Bellevue West
|102
|020
|x
|--
|5
|6
|1
W--Kephart. L--Beer. 3B--CL, Larson. HR--BW, Anderson.
Highlights--Jack Larson hit an RBI triple and then scored on Sam Wragge's single to help Carpet Land tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning before Bellevue West regained control in the bottom half of the inning.
MOUNT MICHAEL 13, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 3
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|000
|30
|--
|3
|4
|4
|Mount Michael
|219
|1x
|--
|13
|12
|1
W--McMahon. L--Lanka. 2B--LO, H. Ball, T. Ball; MM, Crnkovich, DeMayo (2).
Highlights--Teddy Ball went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Lincoln Orthopedic. Hank Ball went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
PINNACLE BANK 10, NEXT LEVEL (MO.) 4
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|037
|--
|10
|7
|3
|Next Level
|011
|101
|--
|4
|6
|1
W--Aberg. L--n/a. 2B--PB, Arsiaga.
Highlights--Telo Arsiaga had two hits and Tyler Sass drove in two runs as Pinnacle Bank finished strong to pick up the win.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!