American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/4
American Legion

SENIORS

Auburn 2, Nebraska City 0

Pinnacle Bank 3, Next Level (Mo.) 2 

PINNACLE BANK 3, NEXT LEVEL 2 

Next Level  000 200 --
Pinnacle Bank   101 100 --1

W--Hemphill. L--Bergman. S--Semin. 2B--NL, Basler; PB, Mathews. 3B--NL, Powers; PB, Dunsmore.

Highlights--Each of Pinnacle Bank's six hits were recorded by a different player, and Justin Siefkes' sac fly in the fourth put the Lincoln Southwest squad up for good. 

