American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/4

American Legion
SENIORS
Auburn 2, Nebraska City 0
PINNACLE BANK 3, NEXT LEVEL 2
|Next Level
|000
|200
|0
|--
|2
|5
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|101
|100
|x
|--
|3
|6
|1
W--Hemphill. L--Bergman. S--Semin. 2B--NL, Basler; PB, Mathews. 3B--NL, Powers; PB, Dunsmore.
Highlights--Each of Pinnacle Bank's six hits were recorded by a different player, and Justin Siefkes' sac fly in the fourth put the Lincoln Southwest squad up for good.
