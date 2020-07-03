American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/3
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/3

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Carpet Land 10-12, Creighton Prep 8-4

Fremont 8, Anderson Ford 1

Millard North 10, Anderson Ford 0

Olathe West (Kan.) 4, Pinnacle Bank 2

Omaha Central 9, Union Bank 5

Pinnacle Bank 10, Capital Mudcats (Kan.) 4

SOS 9, Malcolm 3

Syracuse 3, Fairbury 2 

JUNIORS

Blair 10, Sampson Construction 5

MILLARD NORTH 10, ANDERSON FORD 0

Anderson Ford   000 00 --
Millard North   023 5x--10 10 

W--Denenberg. L--Nieto. 2B--MN, Vermaas. 3B--MN, Johnson. HR--MN, Roland 2.

Highlights--Lev Denenberg allowed one hit in five innings and Tommy Roland hit two home runs to lead Millard North.

OLATHE WEST (KAN.) 4, PINNACLE BANK 2

Olathe West  102 010 --
Pinnacle Bank  101 000 --

W--n/a. L--Asiaga.

Highlights--Jordan Smith and Ethan Morrow accounted for Pinnacle Bank's two hits. Smith added an RBI.

OMAHA CENTRAL 9, UNION BANK 5

Union Bank 120001001--5105
Omaha Central 12021210x--984

W--Lakin. L--Walker. 2B--UB, Moore, Finder, Aldridge; OC, Kreber, Lind. 3B--OC, Sullivan.

Highlights--Cole Kreber had three hits, including a double, for Omaha Central, while Joe Finder, Blake Vodicka and Ben Aldridge had two hits each for Union Bank.

FREMONT 8, ANDERSON FORD 1

Anderson Ford  100 000 --
Fremont 601 001 --10 

W--Pitt. L--Reed. 3B--FRE, Benson. HR--AF, Bishop. 

Highlights--Brenton Pitt limited Anderson Ford to three hits over six innings. Tyler Bishop had three hits, including a homer for Anderson Ford.

CARPET LAND 12, CREIGHTON PREP 4

Creighton Prep   022 00 --
Carpet Land   020 91 --12 12 

W--Mosser. L--Papa. 2B--CP, Lorenz; CL, Schneider. 3B--CL, Bell.

PINNACLE BANK 10, CAPITAL MUDCATS (KAN.) 4

Capital Mudcats  201001--3
Pinnacle Bank  224002--10 10 

W--Vercellino. L--n/a. 3B--PB, Arsiaga.

Highlights--Telo Arsiaga, Ethan Morrow and Will Johnson each drove in two runs to lead Pinnacle Bank.

CARPET LAND 10, CREIGHTON PREP 8

Creighton Prep  000 310 --
Carpet Land  113 104--10 

W--Wragge. L--Loucks. S--Clementi. 2B--CP, Protaskey; CL, Mosser. 3B--CP, Lorenz; CL, Van Meter.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

Husker News