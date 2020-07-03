American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/3

American Legion
SENIORS
Carpet Land 10-12, Creighton Prep 8-4
Fremont 8, Anderson Ford 1
Millard North 10, Anderson Ford 0
Olathe West (Kan.) 4, Pinnacle Bank 2
Omaha Central 9, Union Bank 5
Pinnacle Bank 10, Capital Mudcats (Kan.) 4
SOS 9, Malcolm 3
Syracuse 3, Fairbury 2
JUNIORS
Blair 10, Sampson Construction 5
MILLARD NORTH 10, ANDERSON FORD 0
|Anderson Ford
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|0
|Millard North
|023
|5x
|--
|10
|10
|0
W--Denenberg. L--Nieto. 2B--MN, Vermaas. 3B--MN, Johnson. HR--MN, Roland 2.
Highlights--Lev Denenberg allowed one hit in five innings and Tommy Roland hit two home runs to lead Millard North.
OLATHE WEST (KAN.) 4, PINNACLE BANK 2
|Olathe West
|102
|010
|0
|--
|4
|7
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|101
|000
|0
|--
|2
|2
|1
W--n/a. L--Asiaga.
Highlights--Jordan Smith and Ethan Morrow accounted for Pinnacle Bank's two hits. Smith added an RBI.
OMAHA CENTRAL 9, UNION BANK 5
|Union Bank
|120
|001
|001
|--
|5
|10
|5
|Omaha Central
|120
|212
|10x
|--
|9
|8
|4
W--Lakin. L--Walker. 2B--UB, Moore, Finder, Aldridge; OC, Kreber, Lind. 3B--OC, Sullivan.
Highlights--Cole Kreber had three hits, including a double, for Omaha Central, while Joe Finder, Blake Vodicka and Ben Aldridge had two hits each for Union Bank.
FREMONT 8, ANDERSON FORD 1
|Anderson Ford
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|5
|0
|Fremont
|601
|001
|x
|--
|8
|10
|0
W--Pitt. L--Reed. 3B--FRE, Benson. HR--AF, Bishop.
Highlights--Brenton Pitt limited Anderson Ford to three hits over six innings. Tyler Bishop had three hits, including a homer for Anderson Ford.
CARPET LAND 12, CREIGHTON PREP 4
|Creighton Prep
|022
|00
|--
|4
|4
|1
|Carpet Land
|020
|91
|--
|12
|12
|2
W--Mosser. L--Papa. 2B--CP, Lorenz; CL, Schneider. 3B--CL, Bell.
PINNACLE BANK 10, CAPITAL MUDCATS (KAN.) 4
|Capital Mudcats
|201
|001
|0
|--
|4
|3
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|224
|002
|x
|--
|10
|10
|3
W--Vercellino. L--n/a. 3B--PB, Arsiaga.
Highlights--Telo Arsiaga, Ethan Morrow and Will Johnson each drove in two runs to lead Pinnacle Bank.
CARPET LAND 10, CREIGHTON PREP 8
|Creighton Prep
|000
|310
|4
|--
|8
|7
|0
|Carpet Land
|113
|104
|x
|--
|10
|7
|2
W--Wragge. L--Loucks. S--Clementi. 2B--CP, Protaskey; CL, Mosser. 3B--CP, Lorenz; CL, Van Meter.
