American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/29

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
July 22 results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2
Thursday's results
Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3
Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2
JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0
JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1
Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3
Sunday's results
Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5
Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0
JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3
Monday's results
Anderson Ford 15, Judds Brothers 0
Pinnacle Bank 9, JC Brager 2
Union Bank 9, Sampson Construction 8, 8 inn.
Tuesday's results
JC Brager 7, Judds Brothers 0
Chick-fil-A 5, Sampson Construction 4
Anderson Ford 12, Union Bank 6
Wednesday's results
Anderson Ford 9, Chick-fil-A 2
Judds Brothers 14, Sampson Construction 0
Pinnacle Bank 8, Union Bank 3
ANDERSON FORD 9, CHICK-FIL-A 2
|Chick-Fil-A
|000
|020
|0
|--
|2
|5
|1
|Anderson Ford
|044
|100
|x
|--
|9
|10
|1
W--Hasenpflug. L--Portsche. 2B--AF, Bishop. 3B--AF, Bishop.
Highlights--Bradyn Hasenpflug allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings on the mound and Aiden Bishop had a double and a triple to lead Anderson Ford.
JUDDS BROTHERS 14, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0
|Sampson Construction
|000
|00
|--
|0
|0
|2
|Judds Brothers
|100
|(13)x
|--
|14
|13
|0
W--Bruss. L--Vanderford. 2B--JB, Helmstadter, Wilber. 3B--JB, Hite, Hunt.
Highlights--Cody Bruss threw five perfect innings and Daustin Manske had five RBIs to lead Judds Brothers.
PINNACLE BANK 8, UNION BANK 3
|Pinnacle Bank
|003
|005
|0
|--
|8
|8
|4
|Union Bank
|000
|030
|0
|--
|3
|5
|3
W--Cox. L--Hodge. 2B--PB, Johnson, Arsiaga, Mathews.
Highlights--Dylan Cox threw a complete game for Pinnacle Bank, which used a big sixth inning to claim the city Legion crown.
