American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/29
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/29

American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

July 22 results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2

Thursday's results

Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3

Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2 

JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0

JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1

Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3

Sunday's results

Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5 

Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0

JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3

Monday's results

Anderson Ford 15, Judds Brothers 0

Pinnacle Bank 9, JC Brager 2

Union Bank 9, Sampson Construction 8, 8 inn.

Tuesday's results

JC Brager 7, Judds Brothers 0  

Chick-fil-A 5, Sampson Construction 4 

Anderson Ford 12, Union Bank 6

Wednesday's results

Anderson Ford 9, Chick-fil-A 2  

Judds Brothers 14, Sampson Construction 0 

Pinnacle Bank 8, Union Bank 3 

ANDERSON FORD 9, CHICK-FIL-A 2

Chick-Fil-A  000 020 --
Anderson Ford  044 100 --10 

W--Hasenpflug. L--Portsche. 2B--AF, Bishop. 3B--AF, Bishop.

Highlights--Bradyn Hasenpflug allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings on the mound and Aiden Bishop had a double and a triple to lead Anderson Ford. 

JUDDS BROTHERS 14, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0 

Sampson Construction  00000--
Judds Brothers   100(13)x --14 13 

W--Bruss. L--Vanderford. 2B--JB, Helmstadter, Wilber. 3B--JB, Hite, Hunt.

Highlights--Cody Bruss threw five perfect innings and Daustin Manske had five RBIs to lead Judds Brothers. 

PINNACLE BANK 8, UNION BANK 3 

Pinnacle Bank  003 005 --
Union Bank  000 030 --

W--Cox. L--Hodge. 2B--PB, Johnson, Arsiaga, Mathews.

Highlights--Dylan Cox threw a complete game for Pinnacle Bank, which used a big sixth inning to claim the city Legion crown.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
