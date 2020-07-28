American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/28
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/28

  • Updated
American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

July 22 results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2

Thursday's results

Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3

Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2 

JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0

JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1

Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3

Sunday's results

Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5 

Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0

JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3

Monday's results

Anderson Ford 15, Judds Brothers 0

Pinnacle Bank 9, JC Brager 2

Union Bank 9, Sampson Construction 8, 8 inn.

Tuesday's results

JC Brager 7, Judds Brothers 0  

Chick-fil-A 5, Sampson Construction 4 

Anderson Ford 12, Union Bank 6

Wednesday's games

Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.

Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m. 

OTHER RESULTS

Auburn 4, Mount Michael 1

Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka 8, Malcolm 3 

Waverly 10, Seward 2

ANDERSON FORD 12, UNION BANK 6

Anderson Ford 7100130--1281
Union Bank 0000510--651

W--n/a. L--n/a. S--n/a. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, Bruegman; UB, 1. 3B--AF, Wesslund.

Highlights--Lynden Bruegman went 3-for-4 for Anderson Ford with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Brayden Hasenpflug walked three times, doubled and scored three runs. TJ Hood had three RBIs.

CHICK-FIL-A 5, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 4 

Sampson Construction  020 002 --10 
Chick-Fil-A  002 101 --10 

W--Lofgren. L--Salisbury. 2B--S, McNeil 2. 3B--CF, Lofgren.

Highlights--Tanner Lebo hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to hoist Chick-Fil-A to a win.

JC BRAGER 7, JUDDS BROTHERS 0

Judds Brothers  000 000 --
JC Brager   411 100 --

W--Bjorkman. L--Green. 2B--JB, Wilber; JC, Aldridge. 3B--JB, Bruss. HR--JC, Allen.

Highlights--Tristan Allen hit a grand slam, and Carter Bjorkman threw 6 ⅔ scoreless innings to lead JC Brager.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
Tags

