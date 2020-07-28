American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/28

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
July 22 results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2
Thursday's results
Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3
Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2
JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0
JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1
Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3
Sunday's results
Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5
Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0
JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3
Monday's results
Anderson Ford 15, Judds Brothers 0
Pinnacle Bank 9, JC Brager 2
Union Bank 9, Sampson Construction 8, 8 inn.
Tuesday's results
JC Brager 7, Judds Brothers 0
Chick-fil-A 5, Sampson Construction 4
Anderson Ford 12, Union Bank 6
Wednesday's games
Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
OTHER RESULTS
Auburn 4, Mount Michael 1
Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka 8, Malcolm 3
Waverly 10, Seward 2
ANDERSON FORD 12, UNION BANK 6
|Anderson Ford
|710
|013
|0
|--
|12
|8
|1
|Union Bank
|000
|051
|0
|--
|6
|5
|1
W--n/a. L--n/a. S--n/a. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, Bruegman; UB, 1. 3B--AF, Wesslund.
Highlights--Lynden Bruegman went 3-for-4 for Anderson Ford with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Brayden Hasenpflug walked three times, doubled and scored three runs. TJ Hood had three RBIs.
CHICK-FIL-A 5, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 4
|Sampson Construction
|020
|002
|0
|--
|4
|10
|1
|Chick-Fil-A
|002
|101
|1
|--
|5
|10
|3
W--Lofgren. L--Salisbury. 2B--S, McNeil 2. 3B--CF, Lofgren.
Highlights--Tanner Lebo hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to hoist Chick-Fil-A to a win.
JC BRAGER 7, JUDDS BROTHERS 0
|Judds Brothers
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|7
|1
|JC Brager
|411
|100
|x
|--
|7
|6
|0
W--Bjorkman. L--Green. 2B--JB, Wilber; JC, Aldridge. 3B--JB, Bruss. HR--JC, Allen.
Highlights--Tristan Allen hit a grand slam, and Carter Bjorkman threw 6 ⅔ scoreless innings to lead JC Brager.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!