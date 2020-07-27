American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/27
American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

July 22 results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2

Thursday's results

Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3

Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2 

JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0

JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1

Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3

Sunday's results

Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5 

Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0

JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3

Monday's results

Anderson Ford 15, Judds Brothers 0

Pinnacle Bank 9, JC Brager 2

Union Bank 9, Sampson Construction 8, 8 inn.

Tuesday's games

JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m. 

Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.

Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m. 

OTHER RESULTS

Auburn 7, Ashland 0

ANDERSON FORD 15, JUDDS BROTHERS 0

Anderson Ford   121 65 --15 14 
Judds Brothers   00 00 --

W--A. Bishop. L--McClung. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, Wesslund.

PINNACLE BANK 9, JC BRAGER 2

Pinnacle Bank  101 032 --12 
JC Brager  200 000 --

W--Arsiaga. L--Duncan. 2B--PB, Matthews (2), Lee.

UNION BANK 9, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 8

8 innings

Sampson Construction  510 200 00 --12 
Union Bank  400 121 01 --

W--Dudek. L--McNeil. 2B--SC, Brandt, McNeil; UB, Woita, Moore.

