American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/27

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
July 22 results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2
Thursday's results
Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3
Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2
JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0
JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1
Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3
Sunday's results
Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5
Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0
JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3
Monday's results
Anderson Ford 15, Judds Brothers 0
Pinnacle Bank 9, JC Brager 2
Union Bank 9, Sampson Construction 8, 8 inn.
Tuesday's games
JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
OTHER RESULTS
Auburn 7, Ashland 0
ANDERSON FORD 15, JUDDS BROTHERS 0
|Anderson Ford
|121
|65
|--
|15
|14
|2
|Judds Brothers
|00
|00
|--
|0
|3
|1
W--A. Bishop. L--McClung. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, Wesslund.
PINNACLE BANK 9, JC BRAGER 2
|Pinnacle Bank
|101
|032
|2
|--
|9
|12
|0
|JC Brager
|200
|000
|0
|--
|2
|5
|5
W--Arsiaga. L--Duncan. 2B--PB, Matthews (2), Lee.
UNION BANK 9, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 8
8 innings
|Sampson Construction
|510
|200
|00
|--
|8
|12
|1
|Union Bank
|400
|121
|01
|--
|9
|9
|2
W--Dudek. L--McNeil. 2B--SC, Brandt, McNeil; UB, Woita, Moore.
