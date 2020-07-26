American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/26

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
July 22 results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2
Thursday's results
Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3
Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2
JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0
JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1
Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3
Sunday's results
Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5
Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0
JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3
Monday's games
Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
JC BRAGER 14, CHICK-FIL-A 3
|JC Brager
|543
|11
|--
|14
|10
|1
|Chick-fil-A
|000
|03
|--
|3
|3
|5
W--Aldridge. L--Thacker. 2B--JCB, Aldridge, Allen. 3B--JCB, Bjorkman.
UNION BANK 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 5
|Judds Brothers
|020
|300
|0
|--
|5
|7
|1
|Union Bank
|140
|411
|x
|--
|11
|11
|2
W--Hodge. L--Manske. 2B--JB, Stroh; UB, Volicka, Aldridge, Chapelle. HR--UB, Woita.
PINNACLE BANK 5, ANDERSON FORD 0
|Pinnacle Bank
|111
|20
|--
|5
|9
|0
|Anderson Ford
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|0
W--Lee. L--Gubbels.
