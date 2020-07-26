American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/26
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/26

American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

July 22 results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2

Thursday's results

Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3

Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2 

JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 15, Chick-fil-A 0

JC Brager 3, Union Bank 1

Anderson Ford 13, Sampson Construction 3

Sunday's results

Union Bank 11, Judds Brothers 5 

Pinnacle Bank 5, Anderson Ford 0

JC Brager 14, Chick-fil-A 3

Monday's games

Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.

Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m. 

Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.

Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m. 

JC BRAGER 14, CHICK-FIL-A 3

JC Brager  54311--14101
Chick-fil-A  00003--335

W--Aldridge. L--Thacker. 2B--JCB, Aldridge, Allen. 3B--JCB, Bjorkman.  

UNION BANK 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 5

Judds Brothers  020 300 --
Union Bank  140 411 --11 11 

W--Hodge. L--Manske. 2B--JB, Stroh; UB, Volicka, Aldridge, Chapelle. HR--UB, Woita.

PINNACLE BANK 5, ANDERSON FORD 0

Pinnacle Bank  11120--590
Anderson Ford  00000--020

W--Lee. L--Gubbels. 

