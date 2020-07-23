American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/23

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
Wednesday's results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2
Thursday's results
Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3
Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2
JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3
Friday's games
Pinnacle Bank vs. Chick-fil-A, 1 p.m.
Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 4 p.m.
Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Chick-fil-A, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Fremont 5, Gretna 4
Hastings 8-7, Grand Island 0-1
Kearney 12-2, North Platte 5-9
JC BRAGER 11, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3
|Sampson Const.
|020
|01
|--
|3
|6
|0
|JC Brager
|013
|25
|--
|11
|10
|0
W--Pfundt. L--Wubbels. S--. 2B--SC, Friend 2; JCB, Doty, Masur, Wilken. HR--JCB, Steer.
JUDDS BROTHERS 5, PINNACLE BANK 3
|Judds Brothers
|021
|110
|0
|--
|5
|9
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|110
|100
|0
|--
|3
|6
|0
W--Bruss. L--Bohrer. S--Manske. 2B--JB, Helmstadter, Hite, Hunt. 3B--JB, Green; PB, Lee.
