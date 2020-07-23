American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/23
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/23

American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

Wednesday's results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2

Thursday's results

Judds Brothers 5, Pinnacle Bank 3

Union Bank 20, Chick-fil-A 2 

JC Brager 11, Sampson Construction 3

Friday's games

Pinnacle Bank vs. Chick-fil-A, 1 p.m. 

Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 4 p.m. 

Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Chick-fil-A, 7 p.m. 

Monday's games

Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.

Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m. 

Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.

Chick-fil-A vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m. 

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Fremont 5, Gretna 4

Hastings 8-7, Grand Island 0-1

Kearney 12-2, North Platte 5-9

JC BRAGER 11, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 3

Sampson Const.  02001--360
JC Brager  01325--11100

W--Pfundt. L--Wubbels. S--. 2B--SC, Friend 2; JCB, Doty, Masur, Wilken. HR--JCB, Steer.

JUDDS BROTHERS 5, PINNACLE BANK 3

Judds Brothers 0211100--592
Pinnacle Bank 1101000--360

W--Bruss. L--Bohrer. S--Manske. 2B--JB, Helmstadter, Hite, Hunt. 3B--JB, Green; PB, Lee.

