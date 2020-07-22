American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/22
  • Updated
American Legion

CITY TOURNAMENT

All games at Den Hartog Field

Wednesday's results

JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1

Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0

Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2

Thursday's games

Pinnacle Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Union Bank vs. Chick-fil-A, 4 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m. 

Friday's games

Pinnacle Bank vs. Rixstine, 1 p.m. 

Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 4 p.m. 

Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Chick-fil-A, 7 p.m. 

Monday's games

Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.

Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m. 

Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m. 

Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m. 

July 29 games

Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.

Rixstine vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m. 

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Auburn 8-12, Beatrice 1-11

Fremont 8, Grand Island 0

Mount Michael 7, Malcolm 1

Ralston 8, SOS 0

Syracuse 6, Fairbury 4

Waverly 4-7, Seward 3-5

CHICK-FIL-A 16, JUDDS BROTHERS 2

Chick-fil-A  610 36  --16 16 
Judds Brothers  001 10  --1

W--Lofgren. L--Helmstadter. 2B--CH, Aschwege, Brink, Lofgren, Molhoff, Schlueter, Thacker. HR--CH, Brink.

Highlights--Josiah Thacker went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, Cooper Brink drove in four runs and Chick-fil-A finished with seven extra-base hits. Andrew Lofgren earned the win, striking out four.

JC BRAGER 10, ANDERSON FORD 1

JC Brager  40204--1080
Anderson Ford  00001--132

W--Duncan. L--Steiger. 2B--JCB, Swanson, Topil. 3B--JCB, Swanson.

Highlights--Andrew Duncan allowed one run on three hits in five innings to get the win. David Swanson doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored two for JC Brager.

 PINNACLE BANK 8, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Sampson Const.  000000--045
Pinnacle Bank  110051--861

W--Dunsmore. L--Brandt. 2B--PB, Lee 2, Morrow.

