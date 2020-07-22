American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/22

American Legion
CITY TOURNAMENT
All games at Den Hartog Field
Wednesday's results
JC Brager 10, Anderson Ford 1
Pinnacle Bank 8, Sampson Construction 0
Chick-fil-A 16, Judds Brothers 2
Thursday's games
Pinnacle Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Chick-fil-A, 4 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Pinnacle Bank vs. Rixstine, 1 p.m.
Union Bank vs. JC Brager, 4 p.m.
Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Union Bank vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Anderson Ford, 4 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Chick-fil-A, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Anderson Ford vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank, 4 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
JC Brager vs. Judds Brothers, 1 p.m.
Chick-fil-A vs. Sampson Construction, 4 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Union Bank, 7 p.m.
July 29 games
Judds Brothers vs. Sampson Construction, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Union Bank, 4 p.m.
Rixstine vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Auburn 8-12, Beatrice 1-11
Fremont 8, Grand Island 0
Mount Michael 7, Malcolm 1
Ralston 8, SOS 0
Syracuse 6, Fairbury 4
Waverly 4-7, Seward 3-5
CHICK-FIL-A 16, JUDDS BROTHERS 2
|Chick-fil-A
|610
|36
|--
|16
|16
|0
|Judds Brothers
|001
|10
|--
|2
|1
|4
W--Lofgren. L--Helmstadter. 2B--CH, Aschwege, Brink, Lofgren, Molhoff, Schlueter, Thacker. HR--CH, Brink.
Highlights--Josiah Thacker went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, Cooper Brink drove in four runs and Chick-fil-A finished with seven extra-base hits. Andrew Lofgren earned the win, striking out four.
JC BRAGER 10, ANDERSON FORD 1
|JC Brager
|402
|04
|--
|10
|8
|0
|Anderson Ford
|000
|01
|--
|1
|3
|2
W--Duncan. L--Steiger. 2B--JCB, Swanson, Topil. 3B--JCB, Swanson.
Highlights--Andrew Duncan allowed one run on three hits in five innings to get the win. David Swanson doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored two for JC Brager.
PINNACLE BANK 8, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0
|Sampson Const.
|000
|000
|--
|0
|4
|5
|Pinnacle Bank
|110
|051
|--
|8
|6
|1
W--Dunsmore. L--Brandt. 2B--PB, Lee 2, Morrow.
