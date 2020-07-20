American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/20

American Legion
SENIORS
Beatrice 6, Nebraska City 0
Judds Brothers 5-7, Crete 1-5
Omaha Skutt 9, Papillion-La Vista 0
JUDDS BROTHERS 5, CRETE 1
|Crete
|000
|001
|0
|--
|1
|4
|1
|Judds Brothers
|113
|000
|x
|--
|5
|7
|2
W--Green. L--Schmeckpeper. 2B--JB, McClung, Wilber. 3B--CR, Lenhoff, Sweeney.
Highlights--Jake Green struck out six in seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball, and Judds Brothers got two hits each from Daustin Manske and Owen McClung.
JUDDS BROTHERS 7, CRETE 5
|Crete
|100
|310
|0
|--
|5
|5
|4
|Judds Brothers
|003
|121
|X
|--
|7
|7
|6
W--Biven. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Hunt. 3B--JB, Duncan, Stroh.
Highlights--Jack Duncan had a triple and two RBIs to lead Judds Brothers in the victory. Daustin Manske was the only Judds Brothers batter to record multiple hits and also drew two walks. Manske also added a stolen base.
