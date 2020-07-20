American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/20
SENIORS

Beatrice 6, Nebraska City 0

Judds Brothers 5-7, Crete 1-5

Omaha Skutt 9, Papillion-La Vista 0

JUDDS BROTHERS 5, CRETE 1

Crete 0000010--141
Judds Brothers 113000x--572

W--Green. L--Schmeckpeper. 2B--JB, McClung, Wilber. 3B--CR, Lenhoff, Sweeney. 

Highlights--Jake Green struck out six in seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball, and Judds Brothers got two hits each from Daustin Manske and Owen McClung.

JUDDS BROTHERS 7, CRETE 5

Crete  100 310 --
Judds Brothers  003 121 --

W--Biven. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Hunt. 3B--JB, Duncan, Stroh.

Highlights--Jack Duncan had a triple and two RBIs to lead Judds Brothers in the victory. Daustin Manske was the only Judds Brothers batter to record multiple hits and also drew two walks. Manske also added a stolen base.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
