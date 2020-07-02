American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/2
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/2

  Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Ashland 3, Elmwood-Murdock 1

Auburn 16, Crete 0

Beatrice 14, Fairbury 6

Carpet Land 4, Creighton Prep 1

Elkhorn 6, Fremont 5

Elkhorn South 12, Anderson Ford 1

JC Bager 9, Bellevue West 3

Judds Brothers 5, Mount Michael 3

Kearney 19, Lexington 1

Millard West 4, Pinnacle Bank 2

Nebraska City 8, Judds Brothers 4

Waverly 5, Grand Island 2

JUNIORS

Vermeer High Plains 3, Bellevue West 2

CARPET LAND 4, CREIGHTON PREP 1

Carpet Land  201 000 --
Creighton Prep  001 000 --10 

W--Goodyear. L--Bolay. S--Senstock. 3B--CL, Larson, Wragge.

Highlights--Sam Wragge went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead Carpet Land offensively.

ELKHORN SOUTH 12, ANDERSON FORD 1

Anderson Ford  01000--122
Elkhorn South  3126x--12121

W--n/a. L--Steiger. 

Highlights--Colton Reed's RBI single drove in Kaden Gubbels for Anderson Ford's only run.

JC BRAGER 9, BELLEVUE WEST 3

Bellevue West 0030000--393
JC Brager 004005x--932

W--Pfundt. L--Madsen. 2B--BW, Allred, Kephart, Vanderwerken. 

Highlights--Connor Pfundt pitched three innings of relief with four strikeouts to get the win for JC Brager. Jackson Doty, Sam Craft and Ethan Steer each scored two runs, and Carter Bjorkman had two RBIs.

JUDDS BROTHERS 5, MOUNT MICHAEL 3

Mount Michael 0020010--320
Judds Brothers 121001x--595

W--McClung. L--n/a. S--Manske. 2B--JB, Hite, Hunt, McLain. 3B--JB, Wilber. 

Highlights--Cody Bruss of Judds Brothers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Logan Hunt was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Brendan Wilber went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Owen McClung got the win with six strikeouts in six innings.

NEBRASKA CITY 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 4

Nebraska City 0001520--8100
Judds Brothers 0040000--472

W--n/a. L--Helmstadter. 2B--NC, 3; JB, Wilber. 3B--NC.

Highlights--Judds Brothers took a 4-0 lead in the third inning on three RBI singles and a wild pitch. Brendan Wilber went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Dustin Manske also scored and had an RBI.

MILLARD WEST 4, PINNACLE BANK 2

Pinnacle Bank 0001100--251
Millard West 100030x--471

W--Koch. L--Johnson. 2B--MW, Kalb. HR--PB, Arsiaga; MW, Anderson.

Highlights--Telo Arsiaga homered and Ethan Morrow had two hits for Pinnacle Bank, which took a lead into the bottom of the fifth inning but lost.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

