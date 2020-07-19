American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/19

American Legion
JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT
SUNDAY'S GAME
At Den Hartog
Championship: Kearney 5, Elkhorn 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's results
Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6
Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5
Hastings 9, Pinnacle Bank 1
Hickman 10, Hastings 9
Hickman 10, Judds Brothers 2
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4
Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4
Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1
Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1
Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's results
JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4
Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3
Anderson Ford 15, Kearney 3
Kearney 15, Bellevue East 5
JC Brager 12, Bellevue East 1
Friday's results
JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5
Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4
Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1
Kearney 9, JC Brager 8
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Omaha Skutt 9, Union Bank 0
Rixstine 3, Lincoln Orthopedic 0
Sampson Construction 5, Malcolm 1
Waverly 9, Wahoo 0
JUNIORS
Sampson Construction 10, Malcolm 2
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5, MALCOLM 1
|Sampson Const.
|200
|100
|2
|--
|5
|10
|2
|Malcolm
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|7
|3
W--Martin. L--Beach. 2B--SC, Friend, Salisbury, Vanderford. HR--SC, Tri. Brandt.
Highlights--Three Sampson Construction pitchers did not allow an earned run, and Tristan Brandt hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with three RBIs. Eli Friend added two hits for the winners.
RIXSTINE 3, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 0
|Rixstine
|300
|000
|0
|--
|3
|7
|0
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|5
|3
W--Mollhoff. L--Emanuel.
Highlights--Rixstine's starter pitched six shutout innings and drove in two runs.
KEARNEY 5, ELKHORN 4
|Kearney
|401
|000
|0
|--
|5
|9
|3
|Elkhorn
|100
|030
|0
|--
|4
|7
|1
W--Casper. L--Calabrese. S--Worley. 2B--KEA, Richter, Stroh; ELK, Johnson, Calabrese.
OMAHA SKUTT 9, UNION BANK 0
|Union Bank
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|0
|Omaha Skutt
|108
|0x
|--
|9
|10
|0
W--Vollmer. L--Aldridge. 2B--UB, Woita. HR--OS, Emanuel.
Highlights--Ryne Emanuael hit a grand slam for Omaha Skutt, which had two pitchers combine for a two-hitter.Jase Woita and Joe Finder had Union Bank's only hits.
