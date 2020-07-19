American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/19
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT

SUNDAY'S GAME

At Den Hartog

Championship: Kearney 5, Elkhorn 4 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's results

Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6

Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5

Hastings 9, Pinnacle Bank 1

Hickman 10, Hastings 9

Hickman 10, Judds Brothers 2

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4

Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4

Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1

Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1

Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's results

JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3 

Anderson Ford 15, Kearney 3

Kearney 15, Bellevue East 5

JC Brager 12, Bellevue East 1

Friday's results

JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5

Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1  

Kearney 9, JC Brager 8

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Omaha Skutt 9, Union Bank 0 

Rixstine 3, Lincoln Orthopedic 0

Sampson Construction 5, Malcolm 1

Waverly 9, Wahoo 0

JUNIORS

Sampson Construction 10, Malcolm 2

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5, MALCOLM 1

Sampson Const. 2001002--5102
Malcolm 0010000--173

W--Martin. L--Beach. 2B--SC, Friend, Salisbury, Vanderford. HR--SC, Tri. Brandt.

Highlights--Three Sampson Construction pitchers did not allow an earned run, and Tristan Brandt hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with three RBIs. Eli Friend added two hits for the winners.

RIXSTINE 3, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 0

Rixstine 3000000--370
Lincoln Orthopedic 0000000--053

W--Mollhoff. L--Emanuel. 

Highlights--Rixstine's starter pitched six shutout innings and drove in two runs.

KEARNEY 5, ELKHORN 4

Kearney  401 000 --93
Elkhorn  100 030 --71

W--Casper. L--Calabrese. S--Worley. 2B--KEA, Richter, Stroh; ELK, Johnson, Calabrese.

OMAHA SKUTT 9, UNION BANK 0

Union Bank  00000--020
Omaha Skutt  1080x--9100

W--Vollmer. L--Aldridge. 2B--UB, Woita. HR--OS, Emanuel.

Highlights--Ryne Emanuael hit a grand slam for Omaha Skutt, which had two pitchers combine for a two-hitter.Jase Woita and Joe Finder had Union Bank's only hits.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News