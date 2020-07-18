American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/18

Highlights--Jackson Doty went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead JC Brager. Of Brager's 12 players in the game, 11 scored a run or had an RBI.

Highlights--Leadoff hitter Jackson Doty had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run for JC Brager. Ethan Steer pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out eight in getting the win.

HICKMAN 10, JUDDS BROTHERS 2

Hickman 000 00(10) -- 10 4 1 Judds Brothers 001 010 -- 2 4 4

W--Leyden. L--Wilber. 2B--H, Hood, Monroe, Price, Small; JB, Stroh. 3B--JB, Biven.

Highlights--Connor Price, CJ Hood and Dane Small each drove in three runs to lead Hickman.

