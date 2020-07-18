American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/18
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/18

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's results

Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6

Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5

Hastings 9, Pinnacle Bank 1

Hickman 10, Hastings 9

Hickman 10, Judds Brothers 2

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4

Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4

Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1

Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1

Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's results

JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3 

Anderson Ford 15, Kearney 3

Kearney 15, Bellevue East 5

JC Brager 12, Bellevue East 1

Friday's results

JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5

Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1  

Kearney 9, JC Brager 8

SUNDAY'S GAME

At Den Hartog

Championship: TBA vs. Kearney, noon

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Bennington 4-10, Beatrice 0 -2

Crete 11, Chik-Fil-A 10

Waverly 6, Mount Michael 3 

Waverly 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5

ELKHORN 10, JUDDS BROTHERS 6

Judds Brothers 3001020--672
Elkhorn 130123x--10110

W--N/A. L--Hopkins. 2B--JB, McLain; ELK, 1. 3B--JB, Biven; ELK, 2. HR--ELK, 1

Highlights-- Cam Biven went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Judds  Brothers in its loss. 

OMAHA BURKE 8, ANDERSON FORD 3

Anderson Ford 0000030--341
Omaha Burke 001214x--8121

W--Paddock. L--Bruegman. 2B--OB, Paddock.

Highlights--Omaha Burke picked up 12 hits and seven walks in beating Anderson Ford, which got two hits and two RBIs from Tyler Bishop. 

ANDERSON FORD 15, KEARNEY 3 

Anderson Ford  110 061 --15 16 
Kearney  003 000 --

W--Gubbels. L--Martin. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, Bishop, Haney, Bruegman; K, Miller. HR--AF, Bishop; K, Larson. 

Highlights--Bradyn Hasenpflug and Lynden Bruegman both had three hits — including a pair of doubles — for Anderson Ford.

HASTINGS 9, PINNACLE BANK 1 

Pinnacle Bank  100 000 --
Hastings  103 014 x--

W--Schroeder. L--Arsiaga. 2B--PB, Lee 2, Dunsmore; H, Boeve, Brumbaugh.

Highlights--Pinnacle Bank's Ira Lee had two doubles off Hasting's Jake Schroeder, who only allowed four hits in a complete-game effort.

ELKHORN 10, PINNACLE BANK 5

Elkhorn  0031321--10112
Pinnacle Bank  0001013--583

W--N/A. L--Cox. 2B--ELK, 3; PB, Johnson, Sass. 3B--PB, Arsiaga, Lee. 

Highlights--Ira Lee had three hits and Ethan Morrow two for Pinnacle Bank.

JC BRAGER 5, OMAHA BURKE 4

Omaha Burke 3000010--470
JC Brager 311000x--560

W--Steer. L--Lueders. S--Pfundt. 2B--OB, Artzer; JCB, Swanson. 

Highlights--Leadoff hitter Jackson Doty had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run for JC Brager. Ethan Steer pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out eight in getting the win. 

JC BRAGER 12, BELLEVUE EAST 1

Bellevue East  10000--141
JC Brager  0714x--12111

W--Aldridge. L--Sippel. 2B--BE, Burlingame; JCB, Duncan, Swanson.

Highlights--Jackson Doty went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead JC Brager. Of Brager's 12 players in the game, 11 scored a run or had an RBI.

Highlights--Leadoff hitter Jackson Doty had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run for JC Brager. Ethan Steer pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out eight in getting the win. 

HICKMAN 10, JUDDS BROTHERS 2

Hickman   000 00(10) --10 
Judds Brothers   001 010--4

W--Leyden. L--Wilber. 2B--H, Hood, Monroe, Price, Small; JB, Stroh. 3B--JB, Biven.

Highlights--Connor Price, CJ Hood and Dane Small each drove in three runs to lead Hickman.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News