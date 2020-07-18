American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/18

American Legion
JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's results
Elkhorn 10, Judds Brothers 6
Elkhorn 10, Pinnacle Bank 5
Hastings 9, Pinnacle Bank 1
Hickman 10, Hastings 9
Hickman 10, Judds Brothers 2
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4
Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4
Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1
Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1
Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's results
JC Brager 5, Omaha Burke 4
Omaha Burke 8, Anderson Ford 3
Anderson Ford 15, Kearney 3
Kearney 15, Bellevue East 5
JC Brager 12, Bellevue East 1
Friday's results
JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5
Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4
Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1
Kearney 9, JC Brager 8
SUNDAY'S GAME
At Den Hartog
Championship: TBA vs. Kearney, noon
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Bennington 4-10, Beatrice 0 -2
Crete 11, Chik-Fil-A 10
Waverly 6, Mount Michael 3
Waverly 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5
ELKHORN 10, JUDDS BROTHERS 6
|Judds Brothers
|300
|102
|0
|--
|6
|7
|2
|Elkhorn
|130
|123
|x
|--
|10
|11
|0
W--N/A. L--Hopkins. 2B--JB, McLain; ELK, 1. 3B--JB, Biven; ELK, 2. HR--ELK, 1
Highlights-- Cam Biven went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Judds Brothers in its loss.
OMAHA BURKE 8, ANDERSON FORD 3
|Anderson Ford
|000
|003
|0
|--
|3
|4
|1
|Omaha Burke
|001
|214
|x
|--
|8
|12
|1
W--Paddock. L--Bruegman. 2B--OB, Paddock.
Highlights--Omaha Burke picked up 12 hits and seven walks in beating Anderson Ford, which got two hits and two RBIs from Tyler Bishop.
ANDERSON FORD 15, KEARNEY 3
|Anderson Ford
|110
|061
|6
|--
|15
|16
|1
|Kearney
|003
|000
|0
|--
|3
|5
|3
W--Gubbels. L--Martin. 2B--AF, Hasenpflug, Bishop, Haney, Bruegman; K, Miller. HR--AF, Bishop; K, Larson.
Highlights--Bradyn Hasenpflug and Lynden Bruegman both had three hits — including a pair of doubles — for Anderson Ford.
HASTINGS 9, PINNACLE BANK 1
|Pinnacle Bank
|100
|000
|x
|--
|1
|4
|4
|Hastings
|103
|014
|x
|--
|9
|9
|0
W--Schroeder. L--Arsiaga. 2B--PB, Lee 2, Dunsmore; H, Boeve, Brumbaugh.
Highlights--Pinnacle Bank's Ira Lee had two doubles off Hasting's Jake Schroeder, who only allowed four hits in a complete-game effort.
ELKHORN 10, PINNACLE BANK 5
|Elkhorn
|003
|132
|1
|--
|10
|11
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|101
|3
|--
|5
|8
|3
W--N/A. L--Cox. 2B--ELK, 3; PB, Johnson, Sass. 3B--PB, Arsiaga, Lee.
Highlights--Ira Lee had three hits and Ethan Morrow two for Pinnacle Bank.
JC BRAGER 5, OMAHA BURKE 4
|Omaha Burke
|300
|001
|0
|--
|4
|7
|0
|JC Brager
|311
|000
|x
|--
|5
|6
|0
W--Steer. L--Lueders. S--Pfundt. 2B--OB, Artzer; JCB, Swanson.
Highlights--Leadoff hitter Jackson Doty had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run for JC Brager. Ethan Steer pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out eight in getting the win.
JC BRAGER 12, BELLEVUE EAST 1
|Bellevue East
|100
|00
|--
|1
|4
|1
|JC Brager
|071
|4x
|--
|12
|11
|1
W--Aldridge. L--Sippel. 2B--BE, Burlingame; JCB, Duncan, Swanson.
Highlights--Jackson Doty went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead JC Brager. Of Brager's 12 players in the game, 11 scored a run or had an RBI.
Highlights--Leadoff hitter Jackson Doty had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run for JC Brager. Ethan Steer pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out eight in getting the win.
HICKMAN 10, JUDDS BROTHERS 2
|Hickman
|000
|00(10)
|--
|10
|4
|1
|Judds Brothers
|001
|010
|--
|2
|4
|4
W--Leyden. L--Wilber. 2B--H, Hood, Monroe, Price, Small; JB, Stroh. 3B--JB, Biven.
Highlights--Connor Price, CJ Hood and Dane Small each drove in three runs to lead Hickman.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!