American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/17
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/17

  • Updated
American Legion

JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's results

Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4

Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4

Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1

Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1

Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4

Saturday's games

At Den Hartog

Elkhorn vs. Judds Brothers, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Pinnacle Bank, 12:30 p.m.

Hastings vs. Pinnacle Bank, 3 p.m.

Hastings vs. Hickman, 5:30 p.m.

Judds Brothers vs. Hickman, 7:30 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's results

JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5

Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4 

Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1  

Kearney 9, JC Brager 8

Saturday's games

At Sherman Field

Omaha Burke vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.

Omaha Burke vs. Anderson Ford, 12:30 p.m.

Kearney vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.

Kearney vs. Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m.

JC Brager vs. Bellevue East, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

At Den Hartog

AL champion vs. NL champion, noon

OTHER SCORES

SENIORS

Ashland 3, Springfield 2

Ashland 8, Wahoo 0

Auburn 10, Tecumseh 0

Sampson Construction 12, Millard South 9

Waverly 9, Wayne 1 

JC BRAGER 6, ANDERSON FORD 5

Anderson Ford  001 112 --
JC Brager  102 200 --

W--Bjorkman. L--Reed. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, Seip; JC, Bjorkman, Steer. HR--AF, Hood.

Highlights--Tristan Allen's RBI single to left field lifted JC Brager to the walk-off victory. Jackson Doty had three hits and two RBIs for Brager, and Cade Seip had two hits for Anderson Ford.

HASTINGS 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 4

Hastings  150011--882
Judds Brothers  102001--472

W--Wawrzynkiewicz. L--Bruss. S--Boeve. 2B--H, Brumbaugh, Hultine; JB, Green. 

Highlights--Cody Bruss went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for Judds Brothers.

BELLEVUE EAST 10, ANDERSON FORD 7

Bellevue East 021 511 --10 13 
Anderson Ford  212 000 --12 

W--N/A. L--Hasenpflug. S--. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, A. Bishop.

Highlights--Cooper Wesslund, Tyler Bishop and Aiden Bishop each had two hits for Anderson Ford.

HICKMAN 6, PINNACLE BANK 4

Hickman 000 600  --
Pinnacle Bank  301 000  --

W--Papenhagen. L--Semin. S--Weekly. 2B--PB, Johnson, Mathews.

Highlights--Brayson Mueller's RBI single in in the fourth inning sparked a six-run burst for Hickman. Will Johnson had a bases-clearing double in the first inning for Pinnacle Bank.

PINNACLE BANK 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 4

Pinnacle Bank 121 000 --11 10 
Judds Brothers  001 100 --

W--Dunsmore. L--Helmstadter. 2B--PB, Morrow. JB, Stroh, Wilber. 

Highlights--Justin Siefkes had three hits and Jake Aberg added two hits and two RBIs as Pinnacle Bank used a seven-run inning in the seventh to take control. Cody Bruss had two hits and an RBI for Judds Brothers.

ELKHORN 5, HICKMAN 1

Elkhorn 1020002--552
Hickman 0100000--143

W--Bertucci. L--Bennet. 2B--H, Gouldin, Mueller. 

Highlights--Aidan Bertucci struck out nine and allowed three hits and one run in a complete game, leading Elkhorn. Gannon Gragert was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Elkhorn.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 12, MILLARD SOUTH 9

Sampson Const. 40401003--1297
Millard South 10101600--981

W--Martin. L--Kopf. 2B--SC, Salisbury, Trevarrow; MS, Kopf. 

Highlights--Camden Trevarrow was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs as Sampson Construction, which drew 11 walks, won with three runs in the eighth.

KEARNEY 9, JC BRAGER 8

Kearney 3401100--9110
JC Brager 1303010--8103

W--N/A. L--Carter. 2B--KEA, Carlson, Conrad; JCB, Bjorkman, Wilken. 3B--KEA, Stroh. HR--JCB, Doty.

Highlights--Conner Wilken and Carter Bjorkman (four RBIs) had three hits each for JC Brager in its loss.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

