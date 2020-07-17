American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/17

American Legion
JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's results
Pinnacle Bank 11, Judds Brothers 4
Hickman 6, Pinnacle Bank 4
Elkhorn 5, Hickman 1
Hastings 9, Elkhorn 1
Hastings 8, Judds Brothers 4
Saturday's games
At Den Hartog
Elkhorn vs. Judds Brothers, 10 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Pinnacle Bank, 12:30 p.m.
Hastings vs. Pinnacle Bank, 3 p.m.
Hastings vs. Hickman, 5:30 p.m.
Judds Brothers vs. Hickman, 7:30 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's results
JC Brager 6, Anderson Ford 5
Bellevue East 10, Anderson Ford 7
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Burke 4
Kearney 2, Omaha Burke 1
Kearney 9, JC Brager 8
Saturday's games
At Sherman Field
Omaha Burke vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.
Omaha Burke vs. Anderson Ford, 12:30 p.m.
Kearney vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.
Kearney vs. Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Bellevue East, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
At Den Hartog
AL champion vs. NL champion, noon
OTHER SCORES
SENIORS
Ashland 3, Springfield 2
Ashland 8, Wahoo 0
Auburn 10, Tecumseh 0
Sampson Construction 12, Millard South 9
Waverly 9, Wayne 1
JC BRAGER 6, ANDERSON FORD 5
|Anderson Ford
|001
|112
|0
|--
|5
|8
|1
|JC Brager
|102
|200
|1
|--
|6
|9
|2
W--Bjorkman. L--Reed. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, Seip; JC, Bjorkman, Steer. HR--AF, Hood.
Highlights--Tristan Allen's RBI single to left field lifted JC Brager to the walk-off victory. Jackson Doty had three hits and two RBIs for Brager, and Cade Seip had two hits for Anderson Ford.
HASTINGS 8, JUDDS BROTHERS 4
|Hastings
|150
|011
|--
|8
|8
|2
|Judds Brothers
|102
|001
|--
|4
|7
|2
W--Wawrzynkiewicz. L--Bruss. S--Boeve. 2B--H, Brumbaugh, Hultine; JB, Green.
Highlights--Cody Bruss went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for Judds Brothers.
BELLEVUE EAST 10, ANDERSON FORD 7
|Bellevue East
|021
|511
|0
|--
|10
|13
|0
|Anderson Ford
|212
|000
|2
|--
|7
|12
|2
W--N/A. L--Hasenpflug. S--. 2B--AF, T. Bishop, A. Bishop.
Highlights--Cooper Wesslund, Tyler Bishop and Aiden Bishop each had two hits for Anderson Ford.
HICKMAN 6, PINNACLE BANK 4
|Hickman
|000
|600
|--
|6
|5
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|301
|000
|--
|4
|5
|1
W--Papenhagen. L--Semin. S--Weekly. 2B--PB, Johnson, Mathews.
Highlights--Brayson Mueller's RBI single in in the fourth inning sparked a six-run burst for Hickman. Will Johnson had a bases-clearing double in the first inning for Pinnacle Bank.
PINNACLE BANK 11, JUDDS BROTHERS 4
|Pinnacle Bank
|121
|000
|7
|--
|11
|10
|4
|Judds Brothers
|001
|100
|2
|--
|4
|6
|3
W--Dunsmore. L--Helmstadter. 2B--PB, Morrow. JB, Stroh, Wilber.
Highlights--Justin Siefkes had three hits and Jake Aberg added two hits and two RBIs as Pinnacle Bank used a seven-run inning in the seventh to take control. Cody Bruss had two hits and an RBI for Judds Brothers.
ELKHORN 5, HICKMAN 1
|Elkhorn
|102
|000
|2
|--
|5
|5
|2
|Hickman
|010
|000
|0
|--
|1
|4
|3
W--Bertucci. L--Bennet. 2B--H, Gouldin, Mueller.
Highlights--Aidan Bertucci struck out nine and allowed three hits and one run in a complete game, leading Elkhorn. Gannon Gragert was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Elkhorn.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 12, MILLARD SOUTH 9
|Sampson Const.
|404
|010
|03
|--
|12
|9
|7
|Millard South
|101
|016
|00
|--
|9
|8
|1
W--Martin. L--Kopf. 2B--SC, Salisbury, Trevarrow; MS, Kopf.
Highlights--Camden Trevarrow was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs as Sampson Construction, which drew 11 walks, won with three runs in the eighth.
KEARNEY 9, JC BRAGER 8
|Kearney
|340
|110
|0
|--
|9
|11
|0
|JC Brager
|130
|301
|0
|--
|8
|10
|3
W--N/A. L--Carter. 2B--KEA, Carlson, Conrad; JCB, Bjorkman, Wilken. 3B--KEA, Stroh. HR--JCB, Doty.
Highlights--Conner Wilken and Carter Bjorkman (four RBIs) had three hits each for JC Brager in its loss.
