American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/16

American Legion
SENIORS
Crete 5, Beatrice 3
Papillion-LV South 5, Pinnacle Bank 4, 8 inn.
Union Bank 3, Fremont 0
JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's games
At Sherman Field
Pinnacle Bank vs Judds Brothers, 10 a.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Norris, 12:30 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Hastings, 5:30 p.m.
Judds Brothers, vs. Hastings, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
At Den Hartog
Elkhorn vs. Judds Brothers, 10 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Pinnacle Bank, 12:30 p.m.
Hastings vs. Pinnacle Bank, 3 p.m.
Hastings vs. Norris, 5:30 p.m.
Judds Brothers vs. Norris, 7:30 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's games
At Den Hartog
Anderson Ford vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Bellevue East, 12:30 p.m.
Omaha Burke vs. Bellevue East, 3 p.m.
Omaha Burke vs. Kearney, 5:30 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Kearney, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
At Sherman Field
Omaha Burke vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.
Omaha Burke vs. Anderson Ford, 12:30 p.m.
Kearney vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.
Kearney vs. Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Bellevue East, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
At Den Hartog
AL champion vs. NL champion, noon
PAPILLION-LV SOUTH 5, PINNACLE BANK 4, 8 INNINGS
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|200
|20
|--
|4
|7
|3
|Papillion-LV South
|310
|000
|01
|--
|5
|6
|0
W--Wallar. L--Semin. 2B--PB, Lee. HR--PB, Waring; PLVS, Freeman.
Highlights--Papio South won the game on a walk-off error. Blake Waring had two hits, including a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth inning.
UNION BANK 3, FREMONT 0
|Fremont
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|7
|0
|Union Bank
|000
|003
|x
|--
|3
|4
|1
W--Mitchell. L--Mueller. 2B--FRE, McKenzie, Rudder.
Highlights--Ben Mitchell pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out four for Union Bank. Ben Aldridge's two-run single capped a three-run sixth inning.
