American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/16
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/16

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Crete 5, Beatrice 3

Papillion-LV South 5, Pinnacle Bank 4, 8 inn.

Union Bank 3, Fremont 0

JUDDS BROTHERS TOURNAMENT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's games

At Sherman Field

Pinnacle Bank vs Judds Brothers, 10 a.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Norris, 12:30 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Hastings, 5:30 p.m.

Judds Brothers, vs. Hastings, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Den Hartog

Elkhorn vs. Judds Brothers, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Pinnacle Bank, 12:30 p.m.

Hastings vs. Pinnacle Bank, 3 p.m.

Hastings vs. Norris, 5:30 p.m.

Judds Brothers vs. Norris, 7:30 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's games

At Den Hartog

Anderson Ford vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.

Anderson Ford vs. Bellevue East, 12:30 p.m.

Omaha Burke vs. Bellevue East, 3 p.m.

Omaha Burke vs. Kearney, 5:30 p.m.

JC Brager vs. Kearney, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Sherman Field

Omaha Burke vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.

Omaha Burke vs. Anderson Ford, 12:30 p.m.

Kearney vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.

Kearney vs. Bellevue East, 5:30 p.m.

JC Brager vs. Bellevue East, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

At Den Hartog

AL champion vs. NL champion, noon

PAPILLION-LV SOUTH 5, PINNACLE BANK 4, 8 INNINGS

Pinnacle Bank  000 200 20 --
Papillion-LV South  310 000 01 --

W--Wallar. L--Semin. 2B--PB, Lee. HR--PB, Waring; PLVS, Freeman.

Highlights--Papio South won the game on a walk-off error. Blake Waring had two hits, including a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth inning.

UNION BANK 3, FREMONT 0

Fremont  000 000 --0
Union Bank 000003x--4

W--Mitchell. L--Mueller. 2B--FRE, McKenzie, Rudder.

Highlights--Ben Mitchell pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out four for Union Bank. Ben Aldridge's two-run single capped a three-run sixth inning.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News