American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/15
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/15

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Auburn 6, Sabetha (Kan.) 1

Grand Island 7, North Platte 6

JC Brager 8, Pinnacle Bank 4

Sampson Construction 7, Judds Brothers 3

Tecumseh 7, Ashland 6

Union Bank 19, Anderson Ford 9

JUNIORS

Sampson Construction 6, Ayars & Ayars 0

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, JUDDS BROTHERS 3

Sampson Const. 2001031--770
Judds Brothers 0000102--382

W--Salisbury. L--Green. 2B--SC, Gable; JB, Helmstadter, Hite, Manske. 3B--SC, Tri. Brandt; JB, Hunt.

Highlights--Garrett Salisbury allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings, and Alex Gable had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI for Sampson Construction. Colby Helmstadter had two hits for Judds Brothers.

JC BRAGER 8, PINNACLE BANK 4

JC Brager  000 600 --
Pinnacle Bank  202 000 --

W--Pfundt. L--Aberg. 3B--JC, Doty.

Highlights--Jackson Doty finished with four RBIs, including a bases-clearing triple in a six-run fourth for JC Brager. Will Johnson drove in three runs for Pinnacle Bank.

UNION BANK 10, ANDERSON FORD 9

Anderson Ford  030 230 --
Union Bank  111 610 --10 

W--Hodge. L--Bishop. S--Aldridge. 2B--.UB, Woita, Finder, Heim. 3B--AF, Bruegman; UB, Finder.

Highlights--Jase Woita had two hits and two RBIs and Joe Finder had two extra-base hits to lead Union Bank. Caden Steiger had two hits for Anderson Ford.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News