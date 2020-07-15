American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/15

American Legion
SENIORS
Auburn 6, Sabetha (Kan.) 1
Grand Island 7, North Platte 6
JC Brager 8, Pinnacle Bank 4
Sampson Construction 7, Judds Brothers 3
Tecumseh 7, Ashland 6
Union Bank 19, Anderson Ford 9
JUNIORS
Sampson Construction 6, Ayars & Ayars 0
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 7, JUDDS BROTHERS 3
|Sampson Const.
|200
|103
|1
|--
|7
|7
|0
|Judds Brothers
|000
|010
|2
|--
|3
|8
|2
W--Salisbury. L--Green. 2B--SC, Gable; JB, Helmstadter, Hite, Manske. 3B--SC, Tri. Brandt; JB, Hunt.
Highlights--Garrett Salisbury allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings, and Alex Gable had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI for Sampson Construction. Colby Helmstadter had two hits for Judds Brothers.
JC BRAGER 8, PINNACLE BANK 4
|JC Brager
|000
|600
|2
|--
|8
|9
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|202
|000
|0
|--
|4
|7
|3
W--Pfundt. L--Aberg. 3B--JC, Doty.
Highlights--Jackson Doty finished with four RBIs, including a bases-clearing triple in a six-run fourth for JC Brager. Will Johnson drove in three runs for Pinnacle Bank.
UNION BANK 10, ANDERSON FORD 9
|Anderson Ford
|030
|230
|1
|--
|9
|5
|1
|Union Bank
|111
|610
|x
|--
|10
|9
|2
W--Hodge. L--Bishop. S--Aldridge. 2B--.UB, Woita, Finder, Heim. 3B--AF, Bruegman; UB, Finder.
Highlights--Jase Woita had two hits and two RBIs and Joe Finder had two extra-base hits to lead Union Bank. Caden Steiger had two hits for Anderson Ford.
