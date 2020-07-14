American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/14
American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/14

American Legion

SENIORS

Auburn 6, Rixstine 3

Beatrice 7, Sampson Construction 2

BDS 12, Malcolm 4

Carpet Land 5, JC Brager 3

Crete 3, Fairbury 2 

Kearney 8, Norfolk 3  

Pinnacle Bank 15, Anderson 3

Syracuse 4, Lincoln Orthopedic 3 

Union Bank 8, Judds Brothers 6

Waverly 5, Gretna 1

JUNIORS

Vermeer High Plains 6, Schaefers 5

BEATRICE 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2

Sampson Con.  000 002 --
Beatrice 001 501 --

W--Zabaroski. L--Brandt. 2B--SC, Gable, McNeil.

Highlights--Will Reimer drove in two runs on a 1-for-4 day. Dylan McNeil lead the Lincoln High squad offensively with two hits. 

AUBURN 6, RIXSTINE 3

Auburn  202 100 --
Rixstine  002 100 --

W--Flynn. L--Lebo. S--Fossenbarger. 2B--R, Lofgren.

Highlights--Ryne Flynn struck out four in the winning effort. Jackson Oesman and Tanner Lebo each recorded a pair of hits for the Lincoln Lutheran squad.

CARPET LAND 5, JC BRAGER 3

Carpet Land  002 030 --13 
JC Brager  110 000 --

W--Beer. L--Duncan. S--Yates. 2B--CL, Welch; JB, Bjorkman, Steer.

PINNACLE BANK 15, ANDERSON FORD 3

Anderson Ford   011 01 --
Pinnacle Bank    681 0x --15 

W--Arsiaga. L--Bruegman. 2B--AF, A. Bishop, T. Bishop. 3B--PB, Dunsmore

Highlights--Tyler Sass went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Pinnacle Bank, while Joon Dunsmore also drove in two.

SYRACUSE 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 3

Lincoln Orthopedic  100 110 --
Syracuse  001 001 --5

W--Gorton. L--Emanuel. 2B--S, Brandt.

Highlights--Both teams received quality outings from their starting pitchers; Lincoln Orthopedic's Trenton Lanka allowed one earned run in six innings and Syracuse's Jake Gorton allowed one earned in seven.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
