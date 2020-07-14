American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/14

American Legion
SENIORS
Auburn 6, Rixstine 3
Beatrice 7, Sampson Construction 2
BDS 12, Malcolm 4
Carpet Land 5, JC Brager 3
Crete 3, Fairbury 2
Kearney 8, Norfolk 3
Pinnacle Bank 15, Anderson 3
Syracuse 4, Lincoln Orthopedic 3
Union Bank 8, Judds Brothers 6
Waverly 5, Gretna 1
JUNIORS
Vermeer High Plains 6, Schaefers 5
BEATRICE 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2
|Sampson Con.
|000
|002
|0
|--
|2
|5
|5
|Beatrice
|001
|501
|x
|--
|7
|2
|1
W--Zabaroski. L--Brandt. 2B--SC, Gable, McNeil.
Highlights--Will Reimer drove in two runs on a 1-for-4 day. Dylan McNeil lead the Lincoln High squad offensively with two hits.
AUBURN 6, RIXSTINE 3
|Auburn
|202
|100
|1
|--
|6
|5
|4
|Rixstine
|002
|100
|0
|--
|3
|8
|2
W--Flynn. L--Lebo. S--Fossenbarger. 2B--R, Lofgren.
Highlights--Ryne Flynn struck out four in the winning effort. Jackson Oesman and Tanner Lebo each recorded a pair of hits for the Lincoln Lutheran squad.
CARPET LAND 5, JC BRAGER 3
|Carpet Land
|002
|030
|0
|--
|5
|13
|0
|JC Brager
|110
|000
|1
|--
|3
|6
|1
W--Beer. L--Duncan. S--Yates. 2B--CL, Welch; JB, Bjorkman, Steer.
PINNACLE BANK 15, ANDERSON FORD 3
|Anderson Ford
|011
|01
|--
|3
|3
|4
|Pinnacle Bank
|681
|0x
|--
|15
|8
|0
W--Arsiaga. L--Bruegman. 2B--AF, A. Bishop, T. Bishop. 3B--PB, Dunsmore
Highlights--Tyler Sass went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Pinnacle Bank, while Joon Dunsmore also drove in two.
SYRACUSE 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 3
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|100
|110
|0
|--
|3
|2
|4
|Syracuse
|001
|001
|2
|--
|4
|5
|2
W--Gorton. L--Emanuel. 2B--S, Brandt.
Highlights--Both teams received quality outings from their starting pitchers; Lincoln Orthopedic's Trenton Lanka allowed one earned run in six innings and Syracuse's Jake Gorton allowed one earned in seven.
