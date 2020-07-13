American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/13
View Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/13

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 11, Wilber 2

Carpet Land 6, Bellevue West 4

Hickman 6, Creighton Prep 0

Nebraska City 7, Ashland 3

Omaha Westside 6, Anderson Ford 4

JUNIORS

Ashland 8, Nebraska City 0

CARPET LAND 6, BELLEVUE WEST 4

Carpet Land  500 001 --
Bellevue West  301 000 --

W--Goodyear. L--Jelkin. S--Bell. 2B--BW, Kephart.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 6, ANDERSON FORD 4

Omaha Westside  010 100 --11 
Anderson Ford  004 000 --11 

W--Campbell. L--Wesslund. S--Kreiling. 2B--OW, Payton, Bargo, Goodwin, Gunderson; AF, Bishop.

Highlights--Bradyn Hasenpflug went 3-for-4 and Cooper Wesslund and Tyler Bishop both had two hits to lead Anderson Ford's offense.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News