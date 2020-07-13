American Legion baseball scores and summaries, 7/13

American Legion
SENIORS
Beatrice 11, Wilber 2
Carpet Land 6, Bellevue West 4
Hickman 6, Creighton Prep 0
Nebraska City 7, Ashland 3
Omaha Westside 6, Anderson Ford 4
JUNIORS
Ashland 8, Nebraska City 0
CARPET LAND 6, BELLEVUE WEST 4
|Carpet Land
|500
|001
|0
|--
|6
|5
|2
|Bellevue West
|301
|000
|0
|--
|4
|6
|1
W--Goodyear. L--Jelkin. S--Bell. 2B--BW, Kephart.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 6, ANDERSON FORD 4
|Omaha Westside
|010
|100
|4
|--
|6
|11
|0
|Anderson Ford
|004
|000
|0
|--
|4
|11
|0
W--Campbell. L--Wesslund. S--Kreiling. 2B--OW, Payton, Bargo, Goodwin, Gunderson; AF, Bishop.
Highlights--Bradyn Hasenpflug went 3-for-4 and Cooper Wesslund and Tyler Bishop both had two hits to lead Anderson Ford's offense.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!